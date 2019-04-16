Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



On-going / Theatre Aspen School – Children and Adult Classes in Aspen, CO

Posted by dflomberg on 16 Apr 2019


Theatre Aspen School (TAS) offers theatre education for children ages 5-18, as well as adults.

Their approach emphasizes providing high-quality professional training in the various elements of theatre – both onstage and backstage – in lieu of merely just providing a performance opportunity. It is also their goal to build character and confidence in young students. They provide a large number of scholarships and work-study opportunities, and are proud of the fact that they have never turned a student away due to financial need.

Information about ADULT Acting classes
Phone: 970-300-4299
Information about Theatre Programs for Kids at the Theatre Aspen School

EMAIL for info: tas@theatreaspen.org

LOCATIONS
Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theatre (closed in winter)
470 Rio Grande Place
Aspen, CO 81611

Administration Office (and location of Theatre Aspen Studio)
Red Brick Center for the Arts
110 E. Hallam Street, Suite 126
Aspen, CO 80611

Posting current – April 2019


