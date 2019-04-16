Parker Arts and Inspire Theater Company offer theatre and musical theatre training.

Classes are taught by the theater industry professionals at Inspire Theater Company.

They offer classes for students ages 5 – adult in Acting and Musical Theatre Voice and Dance.

They also offer weekend workshops on audition technique, stage combat and more!

Classes are open to all – beginners up to serious acting and musical theatre students. Designed as a progressive multi-class program, each class is divided into two 10-week semesters during the fall and winter/spring, prepping students for a Parker Arts summer production or to audition for Parker Arts and Inspire Theater Company productions.

Post was updated October 2018