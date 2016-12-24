Theater Esprit Asia in collaboration with Theater Company of Lafayette Presents

“COMING TO AMERICA”

written by Maria Cheng and Peter Trinh

directed by Maria Cheng

January 13 – January 22, 2017

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM; Sundays at 2 PM $10-$16. Group discounts available online.

Two Solo Immigration Dramas Filled With Humor and Grace

In Boat Person, Peter Trinh recounts the bloody fall of Saigon, the harrowing American evacuation from South Vietnam, his parents’ escape to freedom against the perils of the high seas facing storms and pirates, their near starvation at refugee camps and finally finding safe haven in the United States. Peter Trinh is a Denver-born Vietnamese-American, an award winning actor, a playwright, a budding director, and one of two Assistant Artistic Directors of Theatre Esprit Asia.

In Antecedents, Maria Cheng recollects the Americanization of a precocious Chinese teenager as she embraces new heroes while never forsaking her ancestors. With poignancy and incisive wit, she recounts the Japanese occupation of China and her arrival in the land of opportunity, materialism and celebritydom. Maria Cheng is a Chinese immigrant to America, whose works have received acclaim across four continents. She is a founder and Artistic Director of Theatre Esprit Asia.

Coming to America won First Prize for Best Production, and also Best Actress – Maria Cheng, Best Lighting – Brian Miller, Excellence in Set Design – Maria Cheng, and the People’s Choice at the Colorado Theater Festival in June of 2016. This production has been invited to be performed at the National Festival of the American Association of Community Theatres in June of 2017.

Theater Company of Lafayette

@ The Mary Miller Theater

300 E. Simpson Street

Lafayette, CO 80026

1-800-838-3006, ext 1

www.tclstage.org