A DCPA Theatre Company Commission:

The Book of Will

By Lauren Gunderson

January 13 – February 26, 2017

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday performances at 6:30pm

Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30pm

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1:30pm

Without William Shakespeare, we wouldn’t have literary masterpieces like Romeo and Juliet. But without Henry Condell and John Heminges, we would have lost half of Shakespeare’s plays forever! After the death of their friend and mentor, the two actors are determined to compile the first Folio and preserve the words that shaped their lives. They’ll just have to borrow, beg and band together to get it done. Shakespeare lover Lauren Gunderson weaves a hilarious and heartfelt story of the characters behind the collected stories we know so well.

Denver Center for Performing Arts

Ricketson Theatre

14th & Arapahoe

303.893.4100

www.denvercenter.org