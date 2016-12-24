Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Who’s Tommy/Equinox Theatre Company (January 13 – February 4)

Posted by gshanstrom on 24 Dec 2016


Equinox Theatre Company
The Who’s Tommy
Music and Lyrics by Pete Townshend
Book by Des McAnuff and Pete Townshend
Directed by Colin Roybal
Music Directed by Adam White

January 13 – February 4, 2017

Fri/Sat @ 7:30pm
$20-$25

Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album, The Who’s Tommy is an exhilarating story of hope, healing and the human spirit. The story of the pinball-playing, deaf, dumb and blind boy who triumphs over his adversities has inspired, amazed and puzzled audiences for more than 40 years. This five-time Tony Award-winning musical was translated to the stage by theatrical wizard, Des McAnuff, into a high-energy, one-of-a-kind theatrical event.

The Bug Theatre
3654 Navajo St
Denver 80211
303-477-5977
http://www.equinoxtheatredenver.com/


