Upcoming EventsDec31Sat2016all-day *New Year’s Eve at Rocky Mountai...*New Year’s Eve at Rocky Mountai...Dec 31 all-dayNew Year’s Eve at Rocky Mountain Rep For the first time ever, celebrate New Year’s Eve at Rocky Mountain Rep! Direct from Broadway, Joe Carroll returns to Grand Lake for a one-night-only performance! Joe performed[...]all-day *On The Spot – New Year’s Eve / ...*On The Spot – New Year’s Eve / ...Dec 31 all-dayOn The Spot – New Year’s Eve Celebrate with Fireworks of Laughter 2016 was a big year; Pokémon Go launched us into augmented reality, Michael Phelps became the most decorated Olympian of all time with[...]Jan5Thu2017all-day 25th Annual Putnam County Spelli...25th Annual Putnam County Spelli...Jan 5 all-day25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee / Q1Go Productions @ Bas Bleu Theatre (January 5th – 7th) Q1Go Productions Presents: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Book by Rachel Sheinkin Music & Lyrics by[...]Jan6Fri2017all-day *Man of La Mancha The Musical/Pe...*Man of La Mancha The Musical/Pe...Jan 6 all-dayPerformance Now Theatre Company Man of La Mancha Book by Dale Wasserman; Lyrics by Joe Darion; Music by Mitch Leigh. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’s Don Quixote Directed and Choreographed by Kelly Van Oosbree Music[...]all-day *Million Dollar Quartet/Midtown ...*Million Dollar Quartet/Midtown ...Jan 6 all-dayMillion Dollar Quartet January 6 – March 18, 2017 The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the true story of the famed recording session where Sam Phillips, the “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll” brought together[...]