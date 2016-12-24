Equinox Theatre Company

The Who’s Tommy

Music and Lyrics by Pete Townshend

Book by Des McAnuff and Pete Townshend

Directed by Colin Roybal

Music Directed by Adam White

January 13 – February 4, 2017

Fri/Sat @ 7:30pm

$20-$25

Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album, The Who’s Tommy is an exhilarating story of hope, healing and the human spirit. The story of the pinball-playing, deaf, dumb and blind boy who triumphs over his adversities has inspired, amazed and puzzled audiences for more than 40 years. This five-time Tony Award-winning musical was translated to the stage by theatrical wizard, Des McAnuff, into a high-energy, one-of-a-kind theatrical event.

The Bug Theatre

3654 Navajo St

Denver 80211

303-477-5977

http://www.equinoxtheatredenver.com/