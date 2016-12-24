Stories on Stage Presents:

Leaps of Faith

Saturday, January 14 | 1:30 & 7:30pm

Single tickets are $15-$28.

“The Conversion of the Jews” by Philip Roth

Young Ozzie Freedman feels compelled to rebel against his Mother,

his Rabbi and even his God – but not necessarily in that order.

Performed by Michael Bouchard

“The Blue Hole” by Erika Krouse

Scuba-diving lessons become the ultimate game-changer for a devil-may-care Colorado woman.

Performed by Jessica Austgen

“A Fable with Slips of White Paper Spilling from the Pockets” by Kevin Brockmeier

A second-hand coat mysteriously becomes a repository for people’s most needful prayers.

Performed by Cajardo Rameer Lindsey

Celebrating their 16th Season, Stories on Stage has renowned actors bring stories to life by combining literature with theater.

Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center

721 Santa Fe Drive

Denver, CO 80204

303-494-0523

www.storiesonstage.org