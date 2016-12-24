Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Siren Song – A Pirate Odyssey/Buntport Theater (January 14, 2017)

Buntport Theater presents:
SIREN SONG
~A pirate odyssey~

January 14, 2017 @ 1:00 and 3:00

Tickets: $8 ($7 online)

Ahoy! The writer-actor-theatermakers who created the award-winning comedies Trunks: a live comic book and Duck Duck Dupe have gotten their sea legs! Jessica Robblee, Mitch Slevc, Jack Wefso, plus a new member of their crew-Charles Wefso- stand ready to take all of Denver’s landlubbers to sea with their newest show for all ages-Siren Song, an original, monthly seafaring series inspired by Homer’s Odyssey.

The moment this quirky new series sets sail, expect to swim around in the clever and the silly. Populated by feisty gods, notorious mortals, idiosyncratic sea beasts, and untold monsters, this show’s adventures are for all pirates and their parents. In its 12th season of creating original work for multigenerational audiences, the Siren Song creative team earned Buntport Westword’s Best Place for Family Theater Award in 2015 and consistently offers a brand of comedy that’s fun for everybody-be they wee or be they wizened!

AND not only will the show pay homage to Odysseus’ enduring journey, but also-true to its title-each original episode will be written based upon an audience-suggested song. Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” is the first song the series uses as its launch point, so mark your calendars, blue jean babies, Oct. 8 is the only day you can see that episode. You see, each episode plays for only one day (with shows at 1pm and 3pm) before the Buntport team moves on to create the next episode.

Funny, affordable, filled with talented guest stars, and featuring a theme shanty by Chimney Choir, Siren Song is a great reason to go local when planning your entertainments. AND if you have a birthday party to plan, this is the stress-free way to go. Bring your group to the show then dive into Creative Drama games.

Siren Song is calling you, maties…no need to resist…this series will be the treasure on your calendar’s map!

Buntport Theater
717 Lipan Street
Denver, CO
720-946-1388
www.buntport.com

SHOWS 1pm & 3pm the Second Saturday of each month Oct-May
(OCT. 8, NOV. 12, DEC. 10, JAN. 14, FEB. 11, MAR. 11, APR. 8, & MAY 13)


