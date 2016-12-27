Miners Alley Playhouse is Pleased to Announce

Auditions for Cabaret.

Directed by Len Matheo

Musical Direction by Mitch Samu

Performances run May 19th-June 25th, 2017

Friday and Saturday nights 7:30 curtain Sundays at 2 & 7:30pm curtain

Auditions will be January 14th, 2017, 10 to 5pm

by appointment only by e-mailing auditions@minersalley.com

Miners Alley is auditioning for All Roles, EXCEPT for the role of Herr Schultz, which has already been cast.

Initial auditions will be held at:

Columbine United Church 6375 S Platte Canyon Rd, Littleton, CO 80123

After you have secured an audition time, you will be directed to an e-mail link that will include MP3 cuts and PDFs of songs/music from Cabaret. This is your audition material and you will have the opportunity to rehearse this and know it before the audition. There is exceptional storytelling in these songs so your ability to act through song will be paramount in this initial audition process.

Call backs are by invitation, and will take place on Monday January 16, 2017 6:00-10pm

at

Miners Alley Playhouse

1224 Washington Suite 200

Golden, CO 80401

Rehearsals will begin the beginning of April, 2017.

Rehearsal days will most likely be Monday-Thursdays (depending on conflicts)

During the final 7-10 days before

opening night, rehearsals will be every day.