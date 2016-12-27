Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


January 28 – Enchanted April / Evergreen Players

Posted by gshanstrom on 27 Dec 2016 / 0 Comment


Audition Notice for Enchanted April directed by Paul Newman at the Evergreen Players

January 28 2:30-7 and 29th 11:00-6:00 at Center Stage in Evergreen.

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b094fada722a20-enchanted

Show dates March 24 – April 15, 2017 rehearsals will begin in February.
Please prepare a 2 to 3 minute monologue in accent if possible.

Time: 1922 England (thru April) and Italy (April) A period piece about 4 women, 2 friends and 2 strangers, who together rent a chateau on a reomete Italian island in the hopes of trying to come to grips with their lives and relationships.

Lotty (Charlotte) Wilton, 30’s, Hampstead housewife.
Mellersh Wilton, her husband, 30s, solicitor.
Rose Arnott, 40’s, Hampstead housewife.
Frederick Arnott, her husband, 40s, a writer.
Lady Caroline Bramble, 20’s, a socialite.
Mrs. Graves, 70s, London matron.
Antony Wilding, 20’s, an artist.
Costanza, 60s, an Italian housekeeper


