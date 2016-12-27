AUDITION NOTICE

Creede Repertory Theatre’s Young Audience Outreach Tour

Albert Porter: Boy Explorer!

(plus potential roles in Creede Rep’s summer season)

NOW CASTING:

Male and female non-equity actors of Hispanic/Latin or Native American decent with strong singing and dance abilities. Bilingual in Spanish is a plus. Actors can also be considered for She Loves Me and Arsenic and Old Lace in CRT’s regular summer season.

Contract dates:

School tour Albert Porter: Boy Explorer

· Rehearsals start August 1, 2017 in Creede, CO.

· Tour launches last week of August and tours through November 17, 2017

If also cast in She Loves Me and/or Arsenic and Old Lace in CRT’s summer season:

· Rehearsals start May 12, 2017 in Creede, CO.

· She Loves Me closes August 10 & Arsenic and Old Lace closes August 9.

Compensation:

· $455/wk

· While on the road, a per diem will be added

· While on summer season contract, employees can opt-in to CRT housing at $75/wk (double room) or $100/wk (single room).

· While on tour-only contract, employee’s housing is provided.

ABOUT: The Young Audience Outreach Tour is an original children’s show commissioned each year to bring theatre to under-served populations throughout the Southwest. Each year we travel throughout Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Nevada reaching over 24,000 students in less than three months. Many of the students we reach are of Hispanic, Latin, or Native American decent. If you enjoy originating roles in new musicals and have a passion for how theatre can positively impact a young person’s life, then we’d love to hear from you.

HOW TO AUDITION: Please attend our Denver auditions on February 6, 2017 at The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities. Sign up here for a slot:

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090545adab28a3fe3-crtdenver

Bring headshot/resume, 2 contrasting monologues and 32 bars.

Contact kate@creederep.com with questions. If you are unable to attend or reside in another region, please e-mail a headshot/resume to Education Director Johamy Morales at johamy@creederep.com. For those unable to attend, please consider submitting a video audition at http://creederep.org/seasonal/