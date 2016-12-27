Equinox Theatre Company Announces Auditions for

The Rocky Horror Show

By Richard O’Brien

Directed by Colin Roybal

Equinox Theatre Company announces auditions for The Rocky Horror Show. Auditions will be Sunday evening, February 26 from 6:00 to 10:00 PM. Callbacks will be Wednesday, March 1 from 7:00 to 10:00 PM. Auditions, callbacks and performances will be held at The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street in Denver. No parts are pre-cast, all roles available.

To sign up for auditions: visit www.EquinoxTheatreDenver.com and click on “Auditions.” You will be taken to a Signup Genius page to select a time slot. You’ll get a reminder email 2 days prior to your audition.

All performances will be Fri and Sat evenings at The Bug Theatre from May 26 through July 1, 2017.

About the show: That sweet transvestite and his motley crew did the time warp on Broadway in a 25th anniversary revival. In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.”

Auditions:

Sunday, February 26 from 6:00 to 10:00 PM

At the Bug Theatre

3654 Navajo St. in Denver

Please prepare: 16 – 32 bars of a song in similar style to the show. An accompanist will be provided. Please no CDs or a cappella auditions.

Please bring: A headshot and resume, as well as all your conflicts through July 1, 2017

A tentative rehearsal schedule will be available at the auditions.

Callbacks (on Wednesday, Mach 1) will be cold readings from the show, dance and song.

This is a non-equity show, though a stipend will be paid at the conclusion of the run.

Seeking:

USHERETTE/MAGENTA: Female, Age Flexible (Range: Mezzo Soprano Belt, Bb3-Eb5)

One of Frank’s servants.

BRAD: Male, 26-35 (Range: Bari Tenor, Bb2-G4)

Quirky, but very much in love with his fiancé, Janet. Overly optimistic at times.

JANET: Female, 26-35 (Range: Mezzo Soprano Belt, A3-Eb5)

Good girl who is madly in love with Brad. Always seems to be frightened of something. Keeps losing more of her clothes throughout the story. Emotionally weak and caves into pressure easily.

NARRATOR: Male, Age Flexible (Range: Non-Singing Role)

Follows our two hero’s through the story by narrating directly to the audience.

RIFF RAFF: Male, 25-40 (Range: High Rock Tenor, D3-B4)

Creepy man resembling more of a zombie. Often makes harmless conversation seem awkward and foreboding. One of Frank’s servants.

COLUMBIA: Female, Age Flexible (Range: Mezzo Soprano Belt, E4-E5)

One of Frank’s servants.

FRANK ‘N’ FURTER: Male Transvestite, 30-45 (Range: Baritone, D3-G4)

Master of the castle. Welcomes Janet and Brad with open arms. Obsessed with creating a man to be part of his sexual entourage. Master of seduction.

ROCKY: Male 18-30 (Range: Tenor, A3-G4)

Frank’s magnificent creation. Sexually appealing with prominent muscles.

EDDIE/DR. SCOTT: Male, 28-40 (Range: Baritone, E3-F#4)

Eddie, delivery man, “went to pieces.” Misses the rock and role of life. Comes back to life only to die after his solo. Scott is Eddie’s Uncle.

4 PHANTOMS – TRANSILVANIANS

Various Singers.