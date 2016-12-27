Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


January 17 – Stage Kiss / Equinox Theatre Company

Posted by gshanstrom on 27 Dec 2016 / 0 Comment


Equinox Theatre Company Announces Auditions for the regional premiere of
Stage Kiss
By Sarah Ruhl
Directed by Deb Flomberg

Equinox Theatre Company announces auditions for the regional premiere of Stage Kiss by Sarah Ruhl. Auditions will be Tuesday evening, January 17 from 7:00 – 10:00 PM. Callbacks will be Wednesday, January 18 from 7:00 – 10:00 PM. Auditions, callbacks and performances will be held at The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street in Denver.

To sign up for auditions: visit www.EquinoxTheatreDenver.com and click on “Auditions.” You will be taken to a Signup Genius page to select a time slot. You’ll get a reminder email 2 days prior to your audition.

All performances will be Fri and Sat evenings at The Bug Theatre from March 24 through April 15 with one Industry Night on Thursday, April 6, 2017.

About the show: Art imitates Life. Life imitates Art. When two actors with a history are thrown together as romantic leads in a forgotten 1930s melodrama, they quickly lose touch with reality as the story onstage follows them offstage. Stage Kiss captures Sarah Ruhl’s singular voice. It is a charming tale about what happens when lovers share a stage kiss—or when actors share a real one.

“CRITIC’S PICK. Suffused with warmth and humor. Sarah Ruhl frothily whips together romantic comedy and backstage farce in this lively comedy about a pair of actors…who find life and art mixing together when they rekindle an old romance during rehearsals for a play.” — New York Times

Auditions:
Tuesday, January 17th from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
At the Bug Theatre
3654 Navajo St. in Denver

Please prepare: A one minute comedic or serio-comic monologue
Please bring: A headshot and resume, as well as all your conflicts through April 15, 2017
A tentative rehearsal schedule will be available at the auditions.
Callbacks (on Wednesday, January 18) will be cold readings from the show.
This is a non-equity show, though a stipend will be paid at the conclusion of the run.

Seeking 4M/3F
SHE  (F 40s) – A woman in her mid-forties. Plays the role of Ada Wilcox.

HE (M 40s) – A man in his mid-forties. Plays the role of Johnny Lowell.

ADRIAN SCHWALBACH (M any age) – A director

KEVIN  (M any age) – the reader, also plays the understudy and the doctor and the butler

THE HUSBAND (M 30s-40s)

ANGELA (F 20s) – An actress in her early twenties who can believably play a teenager—plays THE MAID in act 1 and ANGELA in act 2

AN ACTRESS (F 20s/30s) – in her late twenties or early thirties, plays MILLICENT in act 1 and LAURIE in act 2


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Dec
    31
    Sat
    2016
    all-day *New Year’s Eve at Rocky Mountai...
    *New Year’s Eve at Rocky Mountai...
    Dec 31 all-day
    New Year’s Eve at Rocky Mountain Rep For the first time ever, celebrate New Year’s Eve at Rocky Mountain Rep!  Direct from Broadway, Joe Carroll returns to Grand Lake for a one-night-only performance!  Joe performed[...]
    all-day *On The Spot – New Year’s Eve / ...
    *On The Spot – New Year’s Eve / ...
    Dec 31 all-day
    On The Spot – New Year’s Eve Celebrate with Fireworks of Laughter 2016 was a big year; Pokémon Go launched us into augmented reality, Michael Phelps became the most decorated Olympian of all time with[...]
    Jan
    5
    Thu
    2017
    all-day 25th Annual Putnam County Spelli...
    25th Annual Putnam County Spelli...
    Jan 5 all-day
    25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee / Q1Go Productions @ Bas Bleu Theatre (January 5th – 7th) Q1Go Productions Presents: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Book by Rachel Sheinkin Music & Lyrics by[...]
    Jan
    6
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Man of La Mancha The Musical/Pe...
    *Man of La Mancha The Musical/Pe...
    Jan 6 all-day
    Performance Now Theatre Company Man of La Mancha Book by Dale Wasserman; Lyrics by Joe Darion; Music by Mitch Leigh. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’s Don Quixote Directed and Choreographed by Kelly Van Oosbree Music[...]
    all-day *Million Dollar Quartet/Midtown ...
    *Million Dollar Quartet/Midtown ...
    Jan 6 all-day
    Million Dollar Quartet January 6 – March 18, 2017 The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the true story of the famed recording session where Sam Phillips, the “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll” brought together[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado