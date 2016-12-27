Equinox Theatre Company Announces Auditions for the regional premiere of

Stage Kiss

By Sarah Ruhl

Directed by Deb Flomberg

Equinox Theatre Company announces auditions for the regional premiere of Stage Kiss by Sarah Ruhl. Auditions will be Tuesday evening, January 17 from 7:00 – 10:00 PM. Callbacks will be Wednesday, January 18 from 7:00 – 10:00 PM. Auditions, callbacks and performances will be held at The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street in Denver.

To sign up for auditions: visit www.EquinoxTheatreDenver.com and click on “Auditions.” You will be taken to a Signup Genius page to select a time slot. You’ll get a reminder email 2 days prior to your audition.

All performances will be Fri and Sat evenings at The Bug Theatre from March 24 through April 15 with one Industry Night on Thursday, April 6, 2017.

About the show: Art imitates Life. Life imitates Art. When two actors with a history are thrown together as romantic leads in a forgotten 1930s melodrama, they quickly lose touch with reality as the story onstage follows them offstage. Stage Kiss captures Sarah Ruhl’s singular voice. It is a charming tale about what happens when lovers share a stage kiss—or when actors share a real one.

“CRITIC’S PICK. Suffused with warmth and humor. Sarah Ruhl frothily whips together romantic comedy and backstage farce in this lively comedy about a pair of actors…who find life and art mixing together when they rekindle an old romance during rehearsals for a play.” — New York Times

Auditions:

Tuesday, January 17th from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

At the Bug Theatre

3654 Navajo St. in Denver

Please prepare: A one minute comedic or serio-comic monologue

Please bring: A headshot and resume, as well as all your conflicts through April 15, 2017

A tentative rehearsal schedule will be available at the auditions.

Callbacks (on Wednesday, January 18) will be cold readings from the show.

This is a non-equity show, though a stipend will be paid at the conclusion of the run.

Seeking 4M/3F

SHE (F 40s) – A woman in her mid-forties. Plays the role of Ada Wilcox.

HE (M 40s) – A man in his mid-forties. Plays the role of Johnny Lowell.

ADRIAN SCHWALBACH (M any age) – A director

KEVIN (M any age) – the reader, also plays the understudy and the doctor and the butler

THE HUSBAND (M 30s-40s)

ANGELA (F 20s) – An actress in her early twenties who can believably play a teenager—plays THE MAID in act 1 and ANGELA in act 2

AN ACTRESS (F 20s/30s) – in her late twenties or early thirties, plays MILLICENT in act 1 and LAURIE in act 2