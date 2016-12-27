Audition Notice: Phamaly’s 2017 Summer Musical

Phamaly Theatre Company will be holding general auditions for its SUMMER 2017 MUSICAL.

Due to legal restrictions, the title will not be announced until February 1, 2017.

The musical is a beloved American classic that is appropriate for all ages. Directed by Regan Linton and Steve Wilson.

Seeking:

Youth actors with disabilities (female and male identified)

Adult actors with disabilities (female and male identified)

Specifically seeking female-identified performers with disabilities, ages 7-14

Specific considerations:

–Strong musical, vocal, and acting skills (this includes the ability to interpret music through language such as American Sign Language)

–Open to non-equity and equity actors

–Disabled performers of color strongly encouraged to audition

–All actors who audition for Phamaly must have a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

AUDITIONS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, AND ONLY ARRANGED BY PHONE. To schedule an audition, please contact Paul Behrhorst, Production Manager, at 303-365-0005, extension 4. Please specify any disability accommodations you may need for the audition. If you are outside Colorado, video submissions will be accepted. Please contact Paul for more information.

DATE, TIME, LOCATION, AUDITION MATERIAL:

Auditions will be held Wed January 25 and Thurs January 26, 2017 from 5pm-9pm. Callbacks will be held on Saturday January 28, 12-5pm. All sessions will be held at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 S. Dahlia, Denver, CO 80246.

Auditioners are asked to prepare 16 bars of an up-tempo musical theatre or pop song AND a 1-minute comedic monologue of your choice. Please bring your own sheet music – an accompanist will be provided.

Phamaly will be providing audition workshops in January. Dates and locations to be

announced soon.

SUMMER MUSICAL INFORMATION:

Rehearsals begin: Sunday, May 14

Rehearsals will be held at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Show runs July 13 – August 6, 2017

Stage Theatre in the Denver Performing Arts Complex

Directed by Regan Linton and Steve Wilson