Fearless Theatre is thrilled to announce auditions for the second show in their “Fearless Plays the Hits” season:

End of All Things

Written and Directed by Tyler Nielson

End of All Things tells the story of Noah a “perfectly healthy” teenager as he struggles with mental illness. It combines the mediums of theatre and film.

.

THE WHEN & WHERE

Auditions will be held at Summit Church 7200 S Clinton St. Monday January 23rd.

Rehearsals will start in April and be Mon, Tues, Thurs 7-10pm. There will be photoshoot as and filming days before rehearsals start and will be scheduled based on actor availability. The show will open May 18th and run through June 3rd

THE WHO

All roles are available. Fearless encourages actors of all ethnicities, ages, gender identities, etc. to audition.

End of All Things is the second show in Fearless Theatres 3rd Season, Fearless Plays the Hits, it is an original play written and directed by Tyler Nielson. The show blends the the mediums of theatre and film to tell the story of Noah a “perfectly healthy” 18 year old boy dealing with his mental illness and the typical high school struggles. Rehearsals will begin in April and typically be Mon, Tues, Thurs 7-10pm but there will be filming happening in between January and April and will be based the availability of the actors.

End of All Things opens May 18th and runs till June 3rd.

Auditions will be at Summit Church 7200 S Clinton St. Centennial, CO 80112. Please prepare a dramatic monologue and a personal story of struggle. Possible callbacks will be the following Monday. All roles are available.

Noah : 18, Male. Suffers from mental illness but is great at hiding it from the ones he loves.

Aaron : 18, Male, Noah’s love interest. Kind and genuine, only wants to see Noah happy.

Randa : Mid 30s-40, Female, Noah’s Mother. Struggling to connect with her son, hardworking single parent.

Adriana : 18, Female, Noah’s best friend. Stereotypical witty best friend, loves Noah unconditionally.

Bethany : 18, Female, Aaron’s ex girlfriend. Seems like typical crazy ex but has more going on that meets the eye, blames Noah for the failure of her relationship.

Doctor Summers : Mid 20s-30s, Female, Noah’s Doctor. Young and inexperienced, not afraid to cross the line to help Noah.

Brendan : 16-20, Male, Patient. Struggling drug addict not willing to change, must play guitar. Doubles Matt.

Stephanie : 16-20, Female, Patient. Reserved and apprehensive to participate, but when she does it’s an atomic bomb of a sociopolitical rant.

Matt : 16-20, Male, Noah’s Drug Dealer. Misogynistic stoner, doesn’t give a shit about Noah.

Reserve a time slot at: https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/60B0F4CA4AB23A13-fearless