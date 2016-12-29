Cherry Creek Theatre Company

Auditions for The Baby Dance

Cherry Creek Theatre Company will be having auditions for both Equity (Special Appearance Contract) and Non Equity talent for:

The Baby Dance by Jane Anderson

Directed by Gavin Mayer

Sunday, January 15th from 10-3.

The Pluss Theatre at the MACC, 350 S. Dahlia, Denver 80246

Auditioning for 3 men and 1 woman (character breakdown below)

WANDA – She’s dirt poor, has four kids and believes in God. This role has been cast.

AL – Wanda’s husband. He looks like a refugee from a country-western band.

RACHEL – Early to late 30’s, from Los Angeles. She has a husband, a job, a house, a pool, smart friends and a good diet.

RICHARD – Rachel’s husband. Early to late 30’s, short and a nice man outside of business.

RON – the lawyer

Actors are asked to prepare a 1 minute dramatic monologue. The show will run from March 30-April 30. All roles are paid.

To sign up for an audition time, click the link below.

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0f4ea4a92da4f58-auditions