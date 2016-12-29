Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


January 15 – The Baby Dance / Cherry Creek Theatre Co

Cherry Creek Theatre Company
Auditions for The Baby Dance
Cherry Creek Theatre Company will be having auditions for both Equity (Special Appearance Contract) and Non Equity talent for:

The Baby Dance by Jane Anderson
Directed by Gavin Mayer

Sunday, January 15th from 10-3.

The Pluss Theatre at the MACC, 350 S. Dahlia, Denver 80246

Auditioning for 3 men and 1 woman (character breakdown below)

WANDA – She’s dirt poor, has four kids and believes in God. This role has been cast.

AL – Wanda’s husband. He looks like a refugee from a country-western band.

RACHEL – Early to late 30’s, from Los Angeles. She has a husband, a job, a house, a pool, smart friends and a good diet.

RICHARD – Rachel’s husband. Early to late 30’s, short and a nice man outside of business.

RON – the lawyer

Actors are asked to prepare a 1 minute dramatic monologue. The show will run from March 30-April 30. All roles are paid.

To sign up for an audition time, click the link below.
http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0f4ea4a92da4f58-auditions


