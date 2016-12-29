Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Program Assistant / Town of Parker

Posted by gshanstrom on 29 Dec 2016 / 0 Comment


THE TOWN OF PARKER invites applications for the position of: Program Assistant
HIRING SALARY: $48,000.00 – $56,400.00 Annually
OPENING DATE: 12/27/16
CLOSING DATE: 01/10/17 05:00 PM
JOB SUMMARY:
Under the direction of the Assistant Cultural Director for Programs, the Programs Assistant will be responsible for the planning, implementing and inventory management of all hospitality items as dictated by performance contracts; the proper routing and record keeping of programming contracts for the Town of Parker Cultural Department’s programs division which includes education, production and rental programs; the overall coordination of the Cultural Department’s theater facility rentals within the PACE Center and Schoolhouse Theater.  The Programs Assistant will work alongside visiting professionals, including stage managers, theatrical designers, producers and performers to plan and realize professional performances.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS, DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
For more information on job functions and requirements please view the full job description available on our website www.parkeronline.org under ‘Job Descriptions’.
ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:
Must be 18 years of age or older. At least 2 (two) years of experience in stage management, theatre production or a closely related area required. Supervisory experience preferred. Bachelor’s degree in theatre, theatre production, stage management or related area preferred. Working knowledge of theatrical equipment and procedures such as stage management procedures, fly systems, theatrical lighting, video projection, etc. Ability to assist in setting up events and exhibits. Must have current Driver’s License or the ability to obtain one upon hire. Ability to work flexible hours including mostly weekends, evenings, and holidays as workload demands and as assigned. The ability to successfully complete a background check including but not limited to: criminal history search, motor vehicle record (MVR) and drug screen is required.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Work hours vary; day, evening, weekend and/or holiday hours may apply.

For questions regarding this position please contact jobs@parkeronline.org.


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Dec
    31
    Sat
    2016
    all-day *New Year’s Eve at Rocky Mountai...
    *New Year’s Eve at Rocky Mountai...
    Dec 31 all-day
    New Year’s Eve at Rocky Mountain Rep For the first time ever, celebrate New Year’s Eve at Rocky Mountain Rep!  Direct from Broadway, Joe Carroll returns to Grand Lake for a one-night-only performance!  Joe performed[...]
    all-day *On The Spot – New Year’s Eve / ...
    *On The Spot – New Year’s Eve / ...
    Dec 31 all-day
    On The Spot – New Year’s Eve Celebrate with Fireworks of Laughter 2016 was a big year; Pokémon Go launched us into augmented reality, Michael Phelps became the most decorated Olympian of all time with[...]
    Jan
    5
    Thu
    2017
    all-day 25th Annual Putnam County Spelli...
    25th Annual Putnam County Spelli...
    Jan 5 all-day
    25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee / Q1Go Productions @ Bas Bleu Theatre (January 5th – 7th) Q1Go Productions Presents: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Book by Rachel Sheinkin Music & Lyrics by[...]
    Jan
    6
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Man of La Mancha The Musical/Pe...
    *Man of La Mancha The Musical/Pe...
    Jan 6 all-day
    Performance Now Theatre Company Man of La Mancha Book by Dale Wasserman; Lyrics by Joe Darion; Music by Mitch Leigh. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’s Don Quixote Directed and Choreographed by Kelly Van Oosbree Music[...]
    all-day *Million Dollar Quartet/Midtown ...
    *Million Dollar Quartet/Midtown ...
    Jan 6 all-day
    Million Dollar Quartet January 6 – March 18, 2017 The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the true story of the famed recording session where Sam Phillips, the “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll” brought together[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado