THE TOWN OF PARKER invites applications for the position of: Program Assistant

HIRING SALARY: $48,000.00 – $56,400.00 Annually

OPENING DATE: 12/27/16

CLOSING DATE: 01/10/17 05:00 PM

JOB SUMMARY:

Under the direction of the Assistant Cultural Director for Programs, the Programs Assistant will be responsible for the planning, implementing and inventory management of all hospitality items as dictated by performance contracts; the proper routing and record keeping of programming contracts for the Town of Parker Cultural Department’s programs division which includes education, production and rental programs; the overall coordination of the Cultural Department’s theater facility rentals within the PACE Center and Schoolhouse Theater. The Programs Assistant will work alongside visiting professionals, including stage managers, theatrical designers, producers and performers to plan and realize professional performances.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS, DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

For more information on job functions and requirements please view the full job description available on our website www.parkeronline.org under ‘Job Descriptions’.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be 18 years of age or older. At least 2 (two) years of experience in stage management, theatre production or a closely related area required. Supervisory experience preferred. Bachelor’s degree in theatre, theatre production, stage management or related area preferred. Working knowledge of theatrical equipment and procedures such as stage management procedures, fly systems, theatrical lighting, video projection, etc. Ability to assist in setting up events and exhibits. Must have current Driver’s License or the ability to obtain one upon hire. Ability to work flexible hours including mostly weekends, evenings, and holidays as workload demands and as assigned. The ability to successfully complete a background check including but not limited to: criminal history search, motor vehicle record (MVR) and drug screen is required.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Work hours vary; day, evening, weekend and/or holiday hours may apply.

For questions regarding this position please contact jobs@parkeronline.org.