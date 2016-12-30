Parker Arts and Inspire Creative

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

January 20 – February 12

Be Our Guest! The Academy Award-winning film comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairytale. Based on the Academy-Award winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

SHOWTIMES:

Friday, January 20 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, January 21 – 2:00 and 7:30 PM

Sunday, January 22 – 2:00 PM

Friday, January 27- 7:30 PM

Saturday, January 28 – 2:00 and 7:30 PM

Sunday, January 29 – 2:00 PM

Friday, February 3 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 4 – 2:00 and 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 5 – 2:00 PM

Friday, February 10 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 11 – 2:00 and 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 12 – 2:00 PM

PACE Center

20000 Pikes Peak

Parker, CO 80138

303-805-6800

www.parkerarts.org