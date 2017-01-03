Parker Arts and Inspire Creative announces Auditions for:

“Steel Magnolias”

All leads, supporting roles and ensemble members will be paid a generous stipend (pay rates recently increased) commensurate with their role.

Auditions open to adults (female only)

Auditions will be held: Saturday, January 28: 10:00am-1:00pm

Callbacks: Saturday, January 28: 3:00pm-5:00pm

All Auditions will be held at Pace Center

20000 Pikes Peak Ave, Parker, CO 80138

To Sign Up For Auditions Go To: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F084DA8A823A4FE3-steel

For additional questions, please email: MainStageAuditions@inspirecreative.org or call 303-790-0875

What To Prepare: Theme of monologue should be appropriate for genre of show.

Monologue: 1 minute in length .

Roles To Be Cast: All 6 Female Roles are available

Shelby

M’Lynn

Ouiser

Clairee

Truvy

Annelle

Rehearsals: Rehearsals begin Tuesday, January 31, 2017

General Rehearsal Schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings, 7:00-10pm,

Performances:

Steel Magnolias opens March 17and runs 2 weekends thru March 26th: Friday thru Sunday (4 shows per weekend)