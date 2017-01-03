Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


January 28 – Steel Magnolias / Parker Arts and Inspire Creative

Posted by gshanstrom on 03 Jan 2017


Parker Arts and Inspire Creative announces Auditions for:
“Steel Magnolias”
All leads, supporting roles and ensemble members will be paid a generous stipend (pay rates recently increased) commensurate with their role.

Auditions open to adults (female only)

Auditions will be held: Saturday, January 28: 10:00am-1:00pm
Callbacks: Saturday, January 28: 3:00pm-5:00pm

All Auditions will be held at Pace Center
20000 Pikes Peak Ave, Parker, CO 80138

To Sign Up For Auditions Go To: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F084DA8A823A4FE3-steel
For additional questions, please email: MainStageAuditions@inspirecreative.org or call 303-790-0875

What To Prepare: Theme of monologue should be appropriate for genre of show.
Monologue: 1 minute in length .
Roles To Be Cast: All 6 Female Roles are available
Shelby
M’Lynn
Ouiser
Clairee
Truvy
Annelle
Rehearsals: Rehearsals begin Tuesday, January 31, 2017
General Rehearsal Schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings, 7:00-10pm,

Performances:
Steel Magnolias opens March 17and runs 2 weekends thru March 26th: Friday thru Sunday (4 shows per weekend)


