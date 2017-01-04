Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Theatre Teacher / Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids

Posted by gshanstrom on 04 Jan 2017


Seeking Theatre Teacher

Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids is seeking a creative theatrical instructor to teach an afterschool class in Denver on Thursdays afternoons 4:30 – 5:45pm / February 2 – April 13 (no class 3/30).

Qualifications
Previous teaching experience with students aged 5-9 required.
Experience in the theater.
Experience as a creative teacher (director/music teacher/dance instructor) strongly desired.

Teacher Duties
• Teach class and coordinate contact with admin and parents as needed.
• Create and teach a diverse and an enriching class syllabus.
• Maintain a positive, engaged, and productive classroom environment.
• Produce a final presentation for the last day of class.
• Implement a structured and focused classroom environment using behavior management techniques as needed.

Send resume and cover letter to stuart@theaterforkids.net


