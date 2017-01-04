Seeking Theatre Teacher

Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids is seeking a creative theatrical instructor to teach an afterschool class in Denver on Thursdays afternoons 4:30 – 5:45pm / February 2 – April 13 (no class 3/30).

Qualifications

Previous teaching experience with students aged 5-9 required.

Experience in the theater.

Experience as a creative teacher (director/music teacher/dance instructor) strongly desired.

Teacher Duties

• Teach class and coordinate contact with admin and parents as needed.

• Create and teach a diverse and an enriching class syllabus.

• Maintain a positive, engaged, and productive classroom environment.

• Produce a final presentation for the last day of class.

• Implement a structured and focused classroom environment using behavior management techniques as needed.

Send resume and cover letter to stuart@theaterforkids.net