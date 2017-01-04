FEBRUARY 25Th – THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Parlando School of Musical Arts

Parlando School of Musical Arts in Boulder announces open auditions for The Sound of Music, Saturday, February 25th, at Parlando School of Musical Arts, in the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, CO 80302. Direction by Kristel Jelinek Brown, Assistant Direction by Marnie Ward. All auditions are by appointment. To schedule, please contact Kristel Jelinek Brown for an audition appointment by email: kristel@parlando.org

**This show will be double cast; they will work in conjunction with one another, with separate performances. High school students will have the opportunity to mentor and/or teach throughout the process.

IMPORTANT AUDITION AND REHEARSAL INFORMATION!!!

All performers must be between grades 3 through 12. Please prepare approximately 32 bars of a musical theatre song. Please bring sheet music; an accompanist will be provided. Recorded accompaniment will not available. All those auditioning are encouraged to provide a résumé of their onstage experience and training, or include this information on their audition form. Please bring a headshot, if available – this does not have to be a professional photo. If cast, tuition fees and costume fees apply. Tuition assistance is available.

PLEASE NOTE: Rehearsals will be held daily, over a 2-week period, May 30- June 12, from 9:30am to 4pm. Performances run June 13-17, at the Dairy Center for the Arts in Boulder. Students will be required to attend ALL rehearsals. To be considered for a role, please bring a list of all potential conflicts including school events, work, travel, etc. for the time period May 31-June 17. Any conflicts with the posted schedule must be discussed with the production team and agreed to before casting can be confirmed. Once cast, no scheduling changes will be permitted, excluding illness or emergency. Additionally, no absences will be permitted from June 13-17. This attendance policy will be set forth in the performer contract. Failure to comply with this policy will result in forfeiture of role.

For questions or more information, contact Kristel Jelinek Brown, Director of Voice and Theatrical (kristel@parlando.org)

CAST BREAKDOWN:

Maria Rainer – a Postulant at Nonnberg Abbey

The Mother Abbess

Sister Berthe – Mistress of Novices

Sister Margaretta – Mistress of Postulants

Sister Sophia

Captain Georg von Trapp

Franz – the butler

Frau Schmidt – the housekeeper

Liesl von Trapp – age 16

Friedrich von Trapp – age 14

Louisa von Trapp – age 13

Kurt von Trapp – age 10

Brigitta von Trapp – age 9

Marta von Trapp – age 7

Gretl von Trapp – the youngest

Rolf Gruber – age 17

Elsa Schraeder – the Baroness

Ursula

Max Detweiler

Herr Zeller

Baron Elberfeld

Admiral von Schreiber

Neighbors of Captain von Trapp, nuns, novices, postulants, and contestants at the Festival Concert