Cherry Creek Theatre Company presents

Red Hot and Cole

Music by Cole Porter, Conceived by Randy Strawderman

Written by James Bianchi, Muriel McAuley and Randy Strawderman

Directed & Choreographed by Piper Arpan

Music Director Susan Draus

January 26 – February 19, 2017

Thurs/Sat @ 8 p.m; Sun @ 2 p.m.; Sun Feb 12 & 19 @ 7 p.m.

Tickets $35 Adult; $30 Student/Senior

A “swellegant” theatrical party, spanning the life of the great and irrepressible wit, Cole Porter, this two-act revue traces Cole’s career from Indiana to the world stages of New York, London, Paris and Venice, through his marriage, his friendships with the greats of his age and the tragic riding accident that crippled him in mid-career, physically, but not artistically.

Featuring over 25 Cole Porter standards, including “Night and Day”, “I Love Paris”, “Anything Goes”, “Let’s Do It”, “Miss Otis Regrets”, “Just One of Those Things”, “In the Still of the Night” and “My Heart Belongs to Daddy”, Red Hot and Cole bubbles with songs that have become international standards.

Cherry Creek Theatre presents the Regional Premier of “Red Hot and Cole” January 26 through February 19 in their new home as resident theatre company at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC), 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, CO 80246. The new dates and times of the performances are Thursdays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Sunday evening performances on February 12 & 19 at 7:00 p.m. Single tickets are $35; $30 for seniors/students online at www.cherrycreektheatre.org or by calling 303-800-6578.

Director Piper Arpan has engaged the talented Susan Draus as music director for Red Hot and Cole. Susan is also music director for the tour of Beautiful – The Carole King Musical. She also traveled with the national tours of Mamma Mia, Billy Elliot, Sister Act and Book of Mormon. Who better to direct this cast of vocal heavy-hitters?

The cast includes Jeremy Rill (Man1), Seth Dhonau (Man 2), Damon Guerasio (Man 3), Stephen Day* (Man 4), Matt LaFontaine (Man 5), Sharon Kay White* (Woman 1), Lauren Shealy* (Woman 2), Shannan Steele* (Woman 3), Susannah McLeod (Woman 4) and Olivia James (Woman 5).

Cherry Creek Theatre Company is the vision of a group of dedicated Cherry Creek North residents, businesses and local theater leaders, who have made it their mission to enhance and enrich the Cherry Creek community by producing a broad range of high quality productions that will be entertaining, educational, enriching and diverse.

Cherry Creek Theatre Company

@ Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC)

350 S. Dahlia St.

Denver, CO 80246

303-800-6578

www.cherrycreektheatre.org

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.