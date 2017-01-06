SCRIPTprov™

January 26

SCRIPTprov™ will be featured in the Avenue Theaters 2016-2017 season as part of an unprecedented partnership.

This award winning show which has been described as a “wonderful surprise” and “redefining the rules” will apply its unique theatrical mashup to each production within the Avenue’s season.

Since 2009, SCRIPTprov has featured the talents of prominent improv performers and accomplished stage actors for a hybrid of theatre and is excited to “flip the script” on the Avenue’s plays this season

The Avenue Theater

417 E 17th Ave

Denver, CO 80247

303-321-5925

www.avenuetheater.com