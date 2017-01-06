Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


SCRIPTprov™/The Avenue Theater (January 26)

Posted by gshanstrom on 06 Jan 2017 / 0 Comment


SCRIPTprov™

January 26

SCRIPTprov™ will be featured in the Avenue Theaters 2016-2017 season as part of an unprecedented partnership.

This award winning show which has been described as a “wonderful surprise” and “redefining the rules” will apply its unique theatrical mashup to each production within the Avenue’s season.

Since 2009, SCRIPTprov has featured the talents of prominent improv performers and accomplished stage actors for a hybrid of theatre and is excited to “flip the script” on the Avenue’s plays this season

The Avenue Theater
417 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80247
303-321-5925
www.avenuetheater.com


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Jan
    6
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Man of La Mancha The Musical/Pe...
    *Man of La Mancha The Musical/Pe...
    Jan 6 all-day
    Performance Now Theatre Company Man of La Mancha Book by Dale Wasserman; Lyrics by Joe Darion; Music by Mitch Leigh. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’s Don Quixote Directed and Choreographed by Kelly Van Oosbree Music[...]
    all-day *Million Dollar Quartet/Midtown ...
    *Million Dollar Quartet/Midtown ...
    Jan 6 all-day
    Million Dollar Quartet January 6 – March 18, 2017 The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the true story of the famed recording session where Sam Phillips, the “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll” brought together[...]
    all-day *Red/Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
    *Red/Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
    Jan 6 all-day
    RED By John Logan Starring Paul Borrillo (The Roadhouse) Directed by Kate Marie Folkins ​ January 6-28 “What is art? And who gets to decide anyway?” It’s 1958, and famed abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko[...]
    all-day Next to Normal / Fearless Theatre
    Next to Normal / Fearless Theatre
    Jan 6 all-day
    Next to Normal Music by Tom Kitt Book and Lyrics by Brian Yorkey Directed by Devyn Machado Assistant Directed by Alexander Evert Music Directed by Tiffany Sieu Stage Managed by Bethany Richardson Next to Normal delves into the furthest corners of[...]
    Jan
    7
    Sat
    2017
    all-day *Becky’s New Car/Firehouse Theat...
    *Becky’s New Car/Firehouse Theat...
    Jan 7 all-day
    January 7 – February 4, 2017 BECKY’S NEW CAR By Steven Dietz            Directed by Lorraine Scott Have you ever been tempted to flee your own life? Becky Foster is caught in middle age, middle[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado