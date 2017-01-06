The Catamounts presents:

FEED: Darkness

directed by Jason Maxwell

January 27 – January 29

From January 27-29, 2017, for a third year in a row, we will collaborate with Still Cellars, a distillery and arthouse,

to create FEED: Darkness, which will explore the figurative and literal role of darkness in our lives. Each of four courses

will be paired with Still’s genius cocktails and stories of the power and importance of darkness.

Darkness will be directed by Company Member Jason Maxwell.

The Catamounts

Still Cellars Distillery & Arthouse

1115 Colorado Ave

Longmont, CO 80501

720-468-0487

thecatamounts.org