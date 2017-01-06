Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


FEED: Darkness/The Catamounts (January 27 – January 29)

The Catamounts presents:
FEED: Darkness
directed by Jason Maxwell

January 27 – January 29

From January 27-29, 2017, for a third year in a row, we will collaborate with Still Cellars, a distillery and arthouse,
to create FEED: Darkness, which will explore the figurative and literal role of darkness in our lives. Each of four courses
will be paired with Still’s genius cocktails and stories of the power and importance of darkness.

Darkness will be directed by Company Member Jason Maxwell.

The Catamounts
Still Cellars Distillery & Arthouse
1115 Colorado Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
720-468-0487
thecatamounts.org


