HIR/Miners Alley (January 27 – March 5)

Miners Alley presents the Regional Premiere of
HIR
By Taylor Mac
Directed by Josh Hartwell

January 27 – March 5, 2017

Fri/Sat @ 7:30 p.m.; Sun @ 2 p.m.; Sun, Feb 12, 19, 26 @ 7:30 p.m.
$28 Adult/$25 Senior/$18 Child 12/Under

Miners Alley Playhouse presents “HIR” January 27 through March 5 in Golden. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30p.m; Sundays at 2:00p.m. Tickets are $18 – $28 and available by calling 303-935-3044 or online at www.minersalley.com. Miners Alley Playhouse is located at 1224 Washington Avenue. Golden, CO 80401.

Discharged from the Marines under suspicious circumstances, Isaac comes home from the wars, only to find the life he remembers upended. Isaac’s father, who once ruled the family with an iron fist, has had a debilitating stroke; his younger sister, Maxine, is now his brother, Max; and their mother, Paige, is committed to revolution at any cost. Determined to be free of any responsibility toward her formerly abusive husband—or the home he created—Paige fervently believes she can lead the way to a “new world order. But in Taylor Mac’s sly, subversive comedy, annihilating the past doesn’t always free you from it.

The cast includes Royce Roeswood (Isaac), Martha Harmon Pardee (Paige), Cory Sapienza (Max) and Marc Stith (Arnold).

Hailed as “one of this country’s most heroic and disarmingly funny playwrights” (American Theatre Magazine), Taylor Mac’s work has been described as a fight against conformity and categorization. It draws on forms such as commedia dell’arte, contemporary musical theater, and drag performance, and Mac has noted Charles Ludlam, the Theater of the Ridiculous, and theatrical history reaching back to Greek theater as professional influences. His work has been performed at New York City’s Lincoln Center, the Public Theater, the Sydney Opera House, American Repertory Theatre, Stockholm’s Sodra Theatern, the Spoleto Festival, as well as many other venues both in the United States and internationally.

Miners Alley Playhouse
1224 Washington Avenue
Golden, CO 80401
303-935-3044
minersalley.com


    View Calendar



