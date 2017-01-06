Denver Center Theatre Company presents:

The Christians

By Lucas Hnath

January 27 – February 26, 2017 (Opens February 3)

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday performances at 6:30pm

Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30pm

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1:30pm

Pastor Paul inspires faith in the members of his growing congregation through his preaching. But when he brings up unexpected questions during a sermon, his changing perspective may ask too much of his followers. Featuring a full choir at every performance, The Christians is an intimate look at the moments that define who we are and what we believe. This New York Times Critics’ Pickhas beencalled “Deeply affecting… Emotionally devastating” (The New York Post).

Stage Theatre

@ Denver Performing Arts Center

303.893.4100

www.denvercenter.org