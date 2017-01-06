Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


January 30 – 2017 Season Auditions in Denver / Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Posted by gshanstrom on 06 Jan 2017


Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Audition Dates in Denver:
Monday January 30, 2017 from 10:00 am-4:00 pm.
These auditions are by appointment only.

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre located in Grand Lake, Colorado announces Denver
non-equity auditions for their 2017 summer and fall season Monday, January 30, 2017.
The summer season includes Mamma Mia, Newsies and West Side Story.
The Fall Show is Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver.
The summer repertory company performs in all 3 summer shows.  The fall company performs only in Almost Heaven.
Summer contract begins May 27th, and ends August 27th. We are looking for strong singer/actors who can dance or move well. All character types needed.
Fall contract begins August 21st and closes October 1st. For the Fall Season, we are looking for strong singer/actors, and some who play guitar as well.

This job offers housing for all company members, and a competitive weekly pay amount.

Please send your picture and resume to: denverauditions@rockymountainrep.com
We will send you all the information you need to attend the audition once we have assigned you an audition time.


