Job Title Executive Director

Reports to The Butte Theater Board of Directors

Status Part Time, 15-25 hours/week

Rate $18-24 per hour

Job Summary

The Executive Director is responsible for overseeing general administrative functions, logistics for offseason and fundraising events, implementation of educational initiatives, and the development and implementation of the annual business plan. Other key duties include supporting fundraising efforts, marketing of offseason events, and community outreach. The position reports directly to the Board of Directors.

Responsibilities

· Attend all Butte Theater board meetings and committee meetings

· Serve as registered agent for the organization, including the filing of all applicable annual reports and other renewals

o Insurance

o Memberships

o DUNS/SAM #s,

o Secretary of State

o Other filings as needed

· Manage bookkeeping and recordkeeping for the organization

o Track donations and send appropriate receipts

o Manage accounts payable

o Check mail and respond to correspondence

o Weekly box office and sales reconciliations

· Develop and oversee logistics and planning for all offseason (non-TATC) events, and attend all events

· Aid in the development of grant applications, and work in partnership with the treasurer to ensure grants are administered according to Federal, State, and grantor regulations

· Work with Fund Development in the procurement of season sponsors, individual donors, and other sources of contributed income

· Serve as advisor for various committees in a non-voting capacity, and conduct activities as assigned by committees

o Events

o Education

o Finance

o Marketing

o Fund Development

o Executive (attendance only upon request)

· Creation of internal and external communications and documents

o Season Sponsorship brochure

o Annual business plan

o Marketing communications and press relations

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree

Flexibility, ability to self-start, and a passion for theater

Time management, prioritization and organization skills

Ability to work independently

Computer skills in word processing, data entry, email and internet research

Ideal Candidate

Degree in Business or Arts Administration

Experience in Bookkeeping and accounting (Proficient in QuickBooks)

Experience in nonprofit management and fundraising

Knowledgeable in theatrical production practices and box office operations

Experience in marketing

Desktop publishing and content creation a plus

Working Conditions

While the majority of the work (70%) can be done remotely, the ED will be required to be physically present for events, board meetings and committee meetings. An office space and computer will be provided for the ED in the Star Building adjacent to the Butte, and he/she will have access to the Butte Theater for events.

Additional

Hours will be in the range of 15-25 hours per week, though Butte activities are somewhat seasonal. January-May are generally the busier months, with June-December being a bit slower. Pay range for this position is $18-24, depending on experience and qualifications. While this is a part-time contract position, we hope to expand this role into a full-time employee in the next 1-3 years.

To Apply

Please send cover letter and CV/Resume via email no later than January 31, 2017. Materials and questions can be submitted to: thebuttetheater@gmail.com