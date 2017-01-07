Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsJan7Sat2017all-day *Becky’s New Car/Firehouse Theat...*Becky’s New Car/Firehouse Theat...Jan 7 all-dayJanuary 7 – February 4, 2017 BECKY’S NEW CAR By Steven Dietz Directed by Lorraine Scott Have you ever been tempted to flee your own life? Becky Foster is caught in middle age, middle[...]all-day *Bright Ideas/OpenStage Theatre ...*Bright Ideas/OpenStage Theatre ...Jan 7 all-dayBRIGHT IDEAS By Eric Coble Directed by Debbie Swann January 7 – February 4, 2017 “A tidy little gem of comic insanity.” –Variety Pre-school mania has taken Bright Ideas Academy by storm, and one couple[...]all-day *The Wiz/Ignite Theatre*The Wiz/Ignite TheatreJan 7 all-dayJanuary 7 – January 29, 2017 “The Wiz” Adapted from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum Book by William F. Brown Music and Lyrics by Charlie Smalls Directed by Keith Rabin Jr. and Amy[...]Jan10Tue2017all-day *Fun Home / Denver Center Attrac...*Fun Home / Denver Center Attrac...Jan 10 all-dayFun Home The Ellie Jan 10 – 22, 2017 2015 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Every once in a while a Broadway musical comes along that surprises, moves and excites audiences in ways only a truly[...]Jan12Thu2017all-day *Forever Plaid/Candlelight Dinne...*Forever Plaid/Candlelight Dinne...Jan 12 all-dayCandlelight Dinner Playhouse Forever Plaid Written by Stuart Ross January 12 – March 12, 2017 Once upon a time there were four guys who discovered they shared a love for music, and then got together[...]