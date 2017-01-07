Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Executive Director / Butte Theater

Posted by gshanstrom on 07 Jan 2017


Job Title Executive Director
Reports to The Butte Theater Board of Directors
Status Part Time, 15-25 hours/week
Rate $18-24 per hour

Job Summary
The Executive Director is responsible for overseeing general administrative functions, logistics for offseason and fundraising events, implementation of educational initiatives, and the development and implementation of the annual business plan. Other key duties include supporting fundraising efforts, marketing of offseason events, and community outreach. The position reports directly to the Board of Directors.
Responsibilities
· Attend all Butte Theater board meetings and committee meetings
· Serve as registered agent for the organization, including the filing of all applicable annual reports and other renewals
o Insurance
o Memberships
o DUNS/SAM #s,
o Secretary of State
o Other filings as needed
· Manage bookkeeping and recordkeeping for the organization
o Track donations and send appropriate receipts
o Manage accounts payable
o Check mail and respond to correspondence
o Weekly box office and sales reconciliations
· Develop and oversee logistics and planning for all offseason (non-TATC) events, and attend all events
· Aid in the development of grant applications, and work in partnership with the treasurer to ensure grants are administered according to Federal, State, and grantor regulations
· Work with Fund Development in the procurement of season sponsors, individual donors, and other sources of contributed income
· Serve as advisor for various committees in a non-voting capacity, and conduct activities as assigned by committees
o Events
o Education
o Finance
o Marketing
o Fund Development
o Executive (attendance only upon request)
· Creation of internal and external communications and documents
o Season Sponsorship brochure
o Annual business plan
o Marketing communications and press relations

Minimum Qualifications
Bachelor’s Degree
Flexibility, ability to self-start, and a passion for theater
Time management, prioritization and organization skills
Ability to work independently
Computer skills in word processing, data entry, email and internet research

Ideal Candidate
Degree in Business or Arts Administration
Experience in Bookkeeping and accounting (Proficient in QuickBooks)
Experience in nonprofit management and fundraising
Knowledgeable in theatrical production practices and box office operations
Experience in marketing
Desktop publishing and content creation a plus

Working Conditions
While the majority of the work (70%) can be done remotely, the ED will be required to be physically present for events, board meetings and committee meetings. An office space and computer will be provided for the ED in the Star Building adjacent to the Butte, and he/she will have access to the Butte Theater for events.

Additional
Hours will be in the range of 15-25 hours per week, though Butte activities are somewhat seasonal. January-May are generally the busier months, with June-December being a bit slower. Pay range for this position is $18-24, depending on experience and qualifications. While this is a part-time contract position, we hope to expand this role into a full-time employee in the next 1-3 years.

To Apply
Please send cover letter and CV/Resume via email no later than January 31, 2017. Materials and questions can be submitted to: thebuttetheater@gmail.com


