One Night Stand Theater seeking actors ages 20s-30s for their “Roses and Thorns”

Posted by gshanstrom on 11 Jan 2017


One Night Stand Theater is looking for actors ages 20s-30s (men and women) for their “Roses and Thorns” evening of staged readings, Sunday, Feb. 12, 7:00 p.m. at the Vintage Theater in Aurora. This is an evening of staged readings of six short plays, one monologue and two poems about the ups and downs of romance and love (staged two nights before Valentine’s Day). Rehearsals are scheduled during the two weeks before the performance (Jan. 30-Feb. 11) at Red Rocks Community College in Lakewood. Each play is rehearsed twice, with rehearsal times to be determined based on actor and director schedules. A small honorarium and comp tickets are offered. Contact Jim O’Leary at jimoleary65@aol.com for specific information. For more information on ONS Theater, see our website (www.onenightstandtheater.org) or Facebook page.


