Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Stage Manager needed ASAP / Catamounts

Posted by gshanstrom on 11 Jan 2017 / 0 Comment


The Catamounts are seeking a Stage Manager. Dates are: Beowulf begins rehearsals January 16-February 23, 2017.

The Dairy Center for the Arts performances are:

Fri Feb 24, 2017
Sat Feb 25, 2017
Fri Mar 3, 2017
Sat Mar 4, 2017
Thu Mar 9, 2017
Fri Mar 10, 2017
Sat Mar 11, 2017
Sun Mar 12, 2017
Mon Mar 13, 2017
Thu Mar 16, 2017
Fri Mar 17, 2017
Sat Mar 18, 2017

Please contact McPherson Horle at horle.sara23@gmail.com. All positions paid.


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Jan
    12
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *Forever Plaid/Candlelight Dinne...
    *Forever Plaid/Candlelight Dinne...
    Jan 12 all-day
    Candlelight Dinner Playhouse Forever Plaid Written by Stuart Ross January 12 – March 12, 2017 Once upon a time there were four guys who discovered they shared a love for music, and then got together[...]
    Jan
    13
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Almost, Maine / Avenue Theater
    *Almost, Maine / Avenue Theater
    Jan 13 all-day
    The Avenue Theater presents ALMOST, MAINE January 13 – February 12 Welcome to Almost, Maine, a town that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States—it’s almost in Canada. And it almost doesn’t[...]
    all-day *Avenue Q / Town Hall
    *Avenue Q / Town Hall
    Jan 13 all-day
    Avenue Q Directed by Robert Wells January 13 – February 4, 2017 Music and Lyrics by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez, Book by Jeff Whitty. Based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff[...]
    all-day *Brilliant Traces / Vintage Theatre
    *Brilliant Traces / Vintage Theatre
    Jan 13 all-day
    Vintage Theatre presents Brilliant Traces by Cindy Lou Johnson Directed by Craig Bond January 13 – March 5, 2017 Vintage Theatre opens its 2017season with Cindy Lou Johnson’s “Brilliant Traces” on January 13 and plays[...]
    all-day *Burn This/The Edge Theater
    *Burn This/The Edge Theater
    Jan 13 all-day
    The Edge Theater Company presents “Burn This” by Lanford Wilson Directed by Warren Sherrill January 13 – February 12, 2017 The Edge Theater Company presents “Burn This” January 13 through February 12 with performances on[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado