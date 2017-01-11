Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


March 6 & 7 – A Good Child Too Soon & The Sisters, Sweetwater / The Source Theatre

Posted by gshanstrom on 11 Jan 2017 / 0 Comment


AUDITIONS March 6 & March 7

THE SOURCE THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS

WHEN:
Monday, March 6
6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

A GOOD CHILD TOO SOON
(World Premiere)
By Jimmy Walker
Directed by Hugo Jon Sayles
WHEN:
Tuesday, March 7
6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

THE SISTERS, SWEETWATER
(World Premiere)
By Hugo Jon Sayles
Directed by Jimmy Walker
WHERE:
Auditions held at
Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center
721 Santa Fe Dr.
Denver, CO 80204

Auditions are by appointment only.
http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0c49a4ac2da1fb6-auditions1

A GOOD CHILD TOO SOON:
Rehearsals are on weekdays (Monday – Friday) beginning Monday, April 3 through Monday, April 17; Monday, April 24 ; Monday, May 1 through Wednesday, May 17 at 6:30 pm until 9:30 pm.

April rehearsal schedule is subject to change.

The production is scheduled to run May 18 through June 3.
Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm with a matinee Sunday, May 28 at 2:00 pm.
There will be a workshop performance on Tuesday, April 18; Wednesday, April 19; Tuesday, April 25 & Wednesday, April 26 at the 3rd EVER WordFest: a collaborative festival with Su Teatro.

Workshop performance schedule is subject to change.

All performances take place at Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center.

THE SISTERS, SWEETWATER:
Tap-dance training (the skill is encouraged, but not required for casting consideration) will be conducted on the following Saturdays:
April 15, May 13, June 17 & July 8 at 4:00pm until 6:00pm.

Dance rehearsal/training is subject to change.

Rehearsals are on weekdays (Monday – Friday) beginning Monday, July 10 through Wednesday, August 16 at 6:30 pm until 9:30 pm

The production is scheduled to run August 17 through September 2.
Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm with a matinee Sunday, August 27 at 2:00 pm.

Please prepare:
1 -2 minute contemporary monologue.
Bring a Headshot & a Resume.

To complete casting for both productions, we are looking for:

50s – 70s; African-American Female
40s – 50s; African-American Female
30s – 40s; African-American Female
14 – early 20s; African-American Female
20s; African-American Female
20s – 30s; African-American Female
40s – 50s; African-American Male
30s – 40s; African American Male
20s – 30s; African-American Male

For additional information or to schedule an audition, contact us at staff@thesourcedenver.org


