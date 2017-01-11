AUDITIONS March 6 & March 7

THE SOURCE THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS

WHEN:

Monday, March 6

6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

A GOOD CHILD TOO SOON

(World Premiere)

By Jimmy Walker

Directed by Hugo Jon Sayles

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 7

6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

THE SISTERS, SWEETWATER

(World Premiere)

By Hugo Jon Sayles

Directed by Jimmy Walker

WHERE:

Auditions held at

Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center

721 Santa Fe Dr.

Denver, CO 80204

Auditions are by appointment only.

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0c49a4ac2da1fb6-auditions1

A GOOD CHILD TOO SOON:

Rehearsals are on weekdays (Monday – Friday) beginning Monday, April 3 through Monday, April 17; Monday, April 24 ; Monday, May 1 through Wednesday, May 17 at 6:30 pm until 9:30 pm.

April rehearsal schedule is subject to change.

The production is scheduled to run May 18 through June 3.

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm with a matinee Sunday, May 28 at 2:00 pm.

There will be a workshop performance on Tuesday, April 18; Wednesday, April 19; Tuesday, April 25 & Wednesday, April 26 at the 3rd EVER WordFest: a collaborative festival with Su Teatro.

Workshop performance schedule is subject to change.

All performances take place at Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center.

THE SISTERS, SWEETWATER:

Tap-dance training (the skill is encouraged, but not required for casting consideration) will be conducted on the following Saturdays:

April 15, May 13, June 17 & July 8 at 4:00pm until 6:00pm.

Dance rehearsal/training is subject to change.

Rehearsals are on weekdays (Monday – Friday) beginning Monday, July 10 through Wednesday, August 16 at 6:30 pm until 9:30 pm

The production is scheduled to run August 17 through September 2.

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm with a matinee Sunday, August 27 at 2:00 pm.

Please prepare:

1 -2 minute contemporary monologue.

Bring a Headshot & a Resume.

To complete casting for both productions, we are looking for:

50s – 70s; African-American Female

40s – 50s; African-American Female

30s – 40s; African-American Female

14 – early 20s; African-American Female

20s; African-American Female

20s – 30s; African-American Female

40s – 50s; African-American Male

30s – 40s; African American Male

20s – 30s; African-American Male

For additional information or to schedule an audition, contact us at staff@thesourcedenver.org