Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


February 13 – Denver Auditions for The Murder Mystery Company

Posted by gshanstrom on 11 Jan 2017 / 0 Comment


The Murder Mystery Company Announces:

AUDITIONS for Denver, CO

Monday, February 13, 2017
2:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Aurora Cultural Arts District, 1400 Dallas St, Aurora, CO 80010

***Auditions fill up fast! To reserve a time slot visit: http://killing.pro/vg

We are seeking stage acting talent with all levels of training, age 18 & up, Non-Equity in the Denver area.

-Flexible performance opportunities on a schedule-by-you basis
-Professional, state of the art improv and character acting training
-Actor pay ranges from $75-100 per show and occasionally may include tips, meals, and reimbursements in select cases where travel is extensive

Please note that audition spots fill up fast and spots are only guaranteed if reserved in advance. Once auditions are filled they are not guaranteed to recur every year. No make-up auditions are available.

Cannot attend but would like to hear about future opportunities? Send your email address to murdermysterycady@gmail.com.


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Jan
    12
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *Forever Plaid/Candlelight Dinne...
    *Forever Plaid/Candlelight Dinne...
    Jan 12 all-day
    Candlelight Dinner Playhouse Forever Plaid Written by Stuart Ross January 12 – March 12, 2017 Once upon a time there were four guys who discovered they shared a love for music, and then got together[...]
    Jan
    13
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Almost, Maine / Avenue Theater
    *Almost, Maine / Avenue Theater
    Jan 13 all-day
    The Avenue Theater presents ALMOST, MAINE January 13 – February 12 Welcome to Almost, Maine, a town that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States—it’s almost in Canada. And it almost doesn’t[...]
    all-day *Avenue Q / Town Hall
    *Avenue Q / Town Hall
    Jan 13 all-day
    Avenue Q Directed by Robert Wells January 13 – February 4, 2017 Music and Lyrics by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez, Book by Jeff Whitty. Based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff[...]
    all-day *Brilliant Traces / Vintage Theatre
    *Brilliant Traces / Vintage Theatre
    Jan 13 all-day
    Vintage Theatre presents Brilliant Traces by Cindy Lou Johnson Directed by Craig Bond January 13 – March 5, 2017 Vintage Theatre opens its 2017season with Cindy Lou Johnson’s “Brilliant Traces” on January 13 and plays[...]
    all-day *Burn This/The Edge Theater
    *Burn This/The Edge Theater
    Jan 13 all-day
    The Edge Theater Company presents “Burn This” by Lanford Wilson Directed by Warren Sherrill January 13 – February 12, 2017 The Edge Theater Company presents “Burn This” January 13 through February 12 with performances on[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado