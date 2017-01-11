The Murder Mystery Company Announces:

AUDITIONS for Denver, CO

Monday, February 13, 2017

2:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Aurora Cultural Arts District, 1400 Dallas St, Aurora, CO 80010

***Auditions fill up fast! To reserve a time slot visit: http://killing.pro/vg

We are seeking stage acting talent with all levels of training, age 18 & up, Non-Equity in the Denver area.

-Flexible performance opportunities on a schedule-by-you basis

-Professional, state of the art improv and character acting training

-Actor pay ranges from $75-100 per show and occasionally may include tips, meals, and reimbursements in select cases where travel is extensive

Please note that audition spots fill up fast and spots are only guaranteed if reserved in advance. Once auditions are filled they are not guaranteed to recur every year. No make-up auditions are available.

Cannot attend but would like to hear about future opportunities? Send your email address to murdermysterycady@gmail.com.