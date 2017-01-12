Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Baritone urgently needed @ Loveland Opera

Posted by gshanstrom on 12 Jan 2017 / 0 Comment


URGENTLY needed – a BARITONE to sing the understudy for Mr. Ford in Loveland Opera Theatre’s upcoming production of The Merry Wives of Windsor.  Production dates are 2/24-3/5/17.  Understudies have 5 outreach performances.  We need a baritone to start TODAY!  This is a paid position and we can work around conflicts.  Please email Executive Director, Juliana Hoch  at lovelandoperatheatre@gmail.com.


