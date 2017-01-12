Moon Theatre Company will be holding Auditions for their upcoming production of “Beets” that will be staged at the Rialto Theater March 26th through April 2nd 2016. We are looking for Men and Women between the ages of 18-?? years old. Rehearsals to begin February 1st.

Auditions will be held at the Re/max Town and Country Real Estate Office located at 340 Mountain Ave. in Berthoud on January 20th beginning at 6PM and January 21st beginning at 2PM. Please come prepared to do a cold reading.

Head shot and resume appreciated. For questions please call Kathleen at 970-290-3393