Our Sponsors
-
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsJan12Thu2017all-day *Forever Plaid/Candlelight Dinne...*Forever Plaid/Candlelight Dinne...Jan 12 all-dayCandlelight Dinner Playhouse Forever Plaid Written by Stuart Ross January 12 – March 12, 2017 Once upon a time there were four guys who discovered they shared a love for music, and then got together[...]Jan13Fri2017all-day *Almost, Maine / Avenue Theater*Almost, Maine / Avenue TheaterJan 13 all-dayThe Avenue Theater presents ALMOST, MAINE January 13 – February 12 Welcome to Almost, Maine, a town that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States—it’s almost in Canada. And it almost doesn’t[...]all-day *Avenue Q / Town Hall*Avenue Q / Town HallJan 13 all-dayAvenue Q Directed by Robert Wells January 13 – February 4, 2017 Music and Lyrics by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez, Book by Jeff Whitty. Based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff[...]all-day *Brilliant Traces / Vintage Theatre*Brilliant Traces / Vintage TheatreJan 13 all-dayVintage Theatre presents Brilliant Traces by Cindy Lou Johnson Directed by Craig Bond January 13 – March 5, 2017 Vintage Theatre opens its 2017season with Cindy Lou Johnson’s “Brilliant Traces” on January 13 and plays[...]all-day *Burn This/The Edge Theater*Burn This/The Edge TheaterJan 13 all-dayThe Edge Theater Company presents “Burn This” by Lanford Wilson Directed by Warren Sherrill January 13 – February 12, 2017 The Edge Theater Company presents “Burn This” January 13 through February 12 with performances on[...]