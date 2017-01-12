The Aurora Fox Arts Center Announces Auditions for “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”

The Aurora Fox Arts Center announces auditions for “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” on Saturday, January 21, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and Sunday, January 22, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., 9900 E. Colfax, Aurora, Colo. Actors of all physical abilities are welcome to audition for all roles. To audition, prepare 16-32 bars of a song and a one-minute monologue in the style of the show. Total audition time will not exceed three minutes. An accompanist will be provided. Callbacks are by invitation only. Karaoke tracks and a capella auditions will not be heard. To view the list of roles and sign up for an audition visit www.aurorafox.org

Based on the popular 1994 film of the same name, “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” follows two drag queens and a transgender woman who buy a run-down bus called Priscilla and set out on a road trip across the Australian Outback. During their journey, the trio encounters an array of Australian citizens, some of whom aren’t receptive to their lifestyle, but they persevere, while strengthening their own friendships.