January 29 & 30 – Dogmai / Denver’s Dangerous Theatre

Posted by gshanstrom on 13 Jan 2017 / 0 Comment


AUDITION NOTICE FOR UPCOMING PRODUCTION OF:  DOGMAI
Written by Jonathan Vick
Directed by Roxy Duda
Sunday, January 29th from 2-6pm & Monday, January 30th from 7-10pm
Please come with prepared monologue that showcases your dramatic abilities. Headshots and resumes appreciated but not mandatory.
Non-Equity only
Auditions held at: Denver’s Dangerous Theatre, 2620 W. 2nd Ave., Denver, CO 80219
This will be the world premiere of Jonathan Vick’s newest drama about a family dealing with the death of a family member. It is a social commentary on religion, politics, the military and relationships between family members who all have different ways of coping with loss.


