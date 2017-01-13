The successful applicant should have a college degree and some practical experience in professional theatre. This is a work exchange position. The assistant works 25 hours per week, usually 9-2 PM Monday-Friday assisting the administration of Visionbox in the day-to-day running of the company. Work includes assisting in marketing, development, scheduling, board meetings and development, writing and research, and communication with students and artists in the company. The assistant receives free tuition for all Visionbox Studio classes and preference in staff positions on all Visionbox production work (Ie most recently The Wild Hunt by Bill Pullman). This position is ideal for a college graduate who intends to apply for graduate study in directing, dramaturgy, or theatre administration. All past assistants at Visionbox have been accepted at the Graduate schools of their choice.

Jennifer McCray Rincon, Artistic Director, is a graduate of Yale University and the Yale School of Drama directing program. She was Head of Acting at The National Theatre Conservatory from 1991-2008. She is not only a master acting teacher and professional director, but she also maintains high level relationships with some of the best training schools and professional artists working in the theatre nationally.

Please submit resume to visionbox1212@gmail.com attention: David Walker, if possible no later than Monday, January 23. You may also call us at 303-573-4940 for more information. Current Colorado driver’s license and vehicle required.