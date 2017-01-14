Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company presents

An Iliad

A regional premiere by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare

February 2-26, 2017

In this spellbinding one-person retelling of Homer’s epic poem, the ancient tale of the Trojan War collides with our contemporary compulsion toward violence. Our storyteller, who is fated to tell this tale throughout history, weaves a complicated story full of poetry and humor, heroism and horror.

Grace Gamm Theater at the Dairy Arts Center.

2590 Walnut St

Boulder, CO 80302

303-444-7328

http://www.betc.org