That Championship Season

by Jason Miller

directed by Laura Jones

February 2 – March 5, 2017

Following their annual custom, five men — a high school basketball coach, now retired, and four members of the team that he guided to the state championship twenty years earlier — meet for a reunion. The occasion begins in a light-hearted mood but gradually, as the pathos and desperation of their present lives are exposed and illuminated, the play takes on a rich power of rare dimension.

As the evening progresses, all that these men were — and have become — is revealed and examined with biting humor and saving compassion. In the end, self-preservation, abetted by the unconscious cynicism and bigotry of their coach, draws them together. But they are lost, morally bankrupt men holding onto fraudulent dreams that have poisoned their present lives and robbed them of the future that was once so rich in promise.

Bas Bleu Theatre

401 Pine St

Fort Collins, CO

970-498-8949

www.basbleu.org