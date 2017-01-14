Vintage Theatre presents:

Billy Elliot, The Musical

Regional Premiere!

Music and Lyrics by Elton John, Book by Lee Hall

Directed by Bernie Cardell

Music Direction by Blake Nawa’a

Choreography by Kelly Van Oosbree

February 3 – March 19, 2017

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m

Tickets are $28 – $34

Based on the world-wide hit movie, Billy Elliot, the Musical tells the inspirational story of a young boy’s struggle against the odds to make his dreams come true.

Vintage Theatre

1468 Dayton St.

Aurora 80010

303-856-7830

www.vintagetheatre.org