The Buntport presents:

The Zeus Problem

February 3 – February 25

Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00

Two Sunday performances on the 12th and 19th at 3:00

One Monday performance on the 13th at 8:00

Tickets are $20 ($17 for students and seniors) *$2 off when you buy tickets in advance* Opening night tickets are $25, which includes food and drink reception

Thursday the 9th and Monday the 13th are pay-what-you-can

A dark comedy about a god and the mess he made.

Zeus has chained Prometheus to a rock to punish him for stealing fire and giving it to humans. To add injury to injury, he’s made sure an eagle perpetually eats Prometheus’ constantly regenerating liver. Meanwhile, he’s turned a beautiful woman into a cow for very self-serving reasons. What happens when they all sit at the same table for dinner? And what happens when a famous writer decides to disseminate the story? Things get weird. Inspired by Aeschylus’ Prometheus Bound and current events, The Zeus Problem is an original tale about abuse of power, the potential of storytelling, and the importance of a stretchy waistband at the dinner table.

Buntport Theater Company is currently in the midst of their 16th Season in Denver. As an ensemble, they exclusively create new work. In this instance, they were busy writing a different original play when, struck by the current political climate, they chose to pivot and create something more alive. Sixteen years of creating new work-often on short timelines-has kept the team nimble. The Zeus Problem will feature the Buntport ensemble as well as local favorite Jim Hunt.

Buntport Theater

717 Lipan Street

Denver, CO

720-946-1388

stuff@buntport.com

http://buntport.com/

On Monday February 20th we will be doing a staged reading of one of our past productions. The 30th of Baydak is an allegorical play inspired by actual events in Turkmenistan. Though written in response to many policies put in place by the Bush administration, we feel it is even more pertinent now…it might even be too on the nose. It has always been a company favorite and now seems prescient. Come hear it read aloud on Monday February 20th at 8:00. Tickets are $8.