Upcoming EventsJan14Sat2017all-day *Leaps of Faith/Stories on Stage*Leaps of Faith/Stories on StageJan 14 all-dayLeaps of Faith Saturday, January 14 | 1:30 & 7:30pm Stories on Stage presents “Leaps of Faith” on Saturday, January 14 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts[...]all-day *Siren Song – A Pirate Odyssey /...*Siren Song – A Pirate Odyssey /...Jan 14 all-dayOct. 8, Buntport Theater for All Ages debuts its newest comedy series: SIREN SONG ~A pirate odyssey~ Ahoy! The writer-actor-theatermakers who created the award-winning comedies Trunks: a live comic book and Duck Duck Dupe have[...]all-day *The Happiest Song Plays Last / ...*The Happiest Song Plays Last / ...Jan 14 all-dayRegional Premiere- The Happiest Song Plays Last by Quiara Alegría Hudes Runs January 14-February 17, 2017 (previews January 12-13): It finally looks as though things are going to work out for cousins Yaz and Elliot,[...]Jan19Thu2017all-day Waiting for Obama/ A Staged Read...Waiting for Obama/ A Staged Read...Jan 19 all-dayWAITING FOR OBAMA A STAGED READING AND PARTY 7 p.m. Thursday, January 19, at The Edge Theatre John Moore’s timely play introduces a Colorado Springs family that has been deeply touched by gun violence and[...]Jan20Fri2017all-day *Disney’s Beauty and the Beast/P...*Disney’s Beauty and the Beast/P...Jan 20 all-dayParker Arts and Inspire Creative Disney’s Beauty and the Beast January 20 – February 12 Be Our Guest! The Academy Award-winning film comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairytale.[...]