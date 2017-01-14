Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Two Degrees/DCPA Theatre Company (February 3 – March 12)

DCPA Theatre Company presents:
Two Degrees
By Tira Palmquist

February 3 – March 12, 2017

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday performances at 6:30pm
Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30pm
Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1:30pm

The smallest changes can lead to the biggest impact, and no one knows that better than Emma, a scientist studying climate change in Greenland. Still grappling with the unexpected death of her husband, she is invited to the nation’s capital to share her findings at a Senate hearing that could define her career and her cause. But if she can’t overcome her tumultuous inner struggle, her dedication and sacrifices may not be enough to make the difference in the world that she’s always wanted.

Jones Theatre @
Denver Performing Arts Center
1101 13th
Denver, CO
303.893.4100
www.denvercenter.org


