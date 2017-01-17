Funky Little Theater Company is holding auditions for three of its upcoming productions. We are unable to accommodate AEA contracts at this time.

Open Call on Sunday, Feb 5 (2-4pm) and Monday Feb 6 (6-8pm) at Funky Little Theater Company (2109 Templeton Gap Rd, 80907)

FOR THE AUDITION: Please prepare a dramatic or comedic contemporary monologue (2-3 minutes max), as well as a headshot and resume.

[spectrum: lgbt new play festival] March 3-18.

These plays are as of yet not selected but in the past we have had a wide array of roles for actors of all types and experiences.

Sylvia

By AR Gurney

Directed by Chris Medina

April 7-22, 2017

Synopsis: Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career, as a public-school English teacher, is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park – or that has found him – bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives.

​

Character Breakdown:

Sylvia: 20-30’s – A dog played by a woman. This is a physically demanding role

​

Greg: 50-60’s – A man. Professional New Yorker near retirement and a new owner of Sylvia.

​

Kate: 40’s – Greg’s wife, whose career is beginning to take off.

​

Tom, Phyllis, Leslie: Any age – Could be played by one actor, but would consider dividing the role. Tom, a fellow dog owner whom Greg meets at the park. Phyllis is a college friend of Kate. Leslie is a counselor. ​

​

Extremities

By William Mastrosimone

Directed by Grant Langdon

May 19-June 3​

SYNOPSIS: “A young woman, Marjorie, is attacked in her home by a would-be rapist named Raul, and manages to turn the tables on him, tying him up in her fireplace. Her roommates, Terry and Patricia, come home to discover the attacker tied up with cords, belts and other household items. The three women all approach handling the situation differently, while also turning on each other at various times, due to Raul’s knowledge of each of them through stalking them over the course of time. A gripping work of theatre about what it means to take things too far.”

​

Character Breakdown:

Marjorie: Early 20s-Late 30s, a woman who’s morality is questioned when a man breaks into her home with the intent of rape.

Raul: Late 20s-Early 40s, a man who’s life is suddenly in jeopardy as a young woman holds him captive in her home.

Terry: Early 20s-Late 30s, a woman who’s personal experiences has created a strange empathy that her roommates cannot understand.

Patricia: Early 20s-Late 30s, a strong believer in justice, especially when it is her that is wronged and everything becomes personal.