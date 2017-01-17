Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Inspire Creative Education 2017 College Internship Program

Posted by gshanstrom on 17 Jan 2017 / 0 Comment


Inspire Creative is accepting applications for college interns for our Summer 2016 educational programs. We are looking for college students interested in theatre education to serve as assistant instructors for our summer camps and as production interns for our summer student production. We are looking to hire several enthusiastic interns who are able to commit to being at evening rehearsals several times a week over the summer and are available for several week-long daytime summer camps.

Interns will fill roles on the creative team for the summer student production based on each intern’s interest and expertise. Possible assignments include: stage management, assistant director, music director, or choreographer, props master, scenic artist, costume designer etc.

Interns will receive a small stipend for their work at the conclusion of the summer.

To apply, please fill out the application that can be found here and return it, along with a copy of your resume to Dr. Amy Osatinski, Inspire Creative’s Education Program Director, at aosatins@yahoo.com


