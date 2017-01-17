Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) Region VII would like to invite you to attend Next Step auditions/design & tech interviews in Denver, CO at the Downtown Embassy Suites, February 21-22, 2017. Some of you have already indicated your interest in attending, but we will need all attending to read and reply to the following information:

Every year approximately 1100 theatre students and faculty from 9 states gather for a week at the KCACTF Region VII Festival. The week is full of competitions, presentations, workshops, keynote speakers, performances and the Next Step auditions and interviews. KCACTF Region VII offers Festival participants a wonderful opportunity to take the next step in their educational or professional goals with a chance to be seen and heard by professional theatre companies offering jobs and internships, as well as programs offering BFA, MA, MFA and summer training. This is where you come in. We have a plethora of fresh talent and we want to connect our performers, designers and technicians with companies and institutions needing to fill their seasons and programs.

We will do our best to break down the auditions according to interest, but we know there will be overlap, predominately with those seeking work and either post-Bach training, or transfer opportunities. At this point, we have no way of knowing how many we will have in each cohort, but our main groups will be delineated in the schedule below. Please note the schedule change from previous years.

TUESDAY, February 21st (9am-1pm), DESIGN/TECH/MANAGEMENT (DTM) Interviews

· 8:45am Company and School Reps check in to the interview space.

· 9:00am Interviews for DTM students seeking to transfer into 4 year institutions. Many of these students will also be seeking summer employment

· 10:00am Interviews for DTM soon-to-be graduates seeking post-baccalaureate training. Most of these will also be seeking work.

· 11:00am-1:00pm Interviews for DTM students seeking work (summer and/or beyond).

· 1:00pm Lunch- provided by KCACTF in the space (box lunches)

· 2:00pm Callback interviews as needed, arranged by company/school. We will try to set aside some space, but it may well have to be shared with others doing callbacks.

WEDNESDAY, February 22nd, AUDITIONS + CALLBACKS (as needed)

· 8:30am Company and School Reps check in to the audition space.

· 9:00am Auditions for Performers seeking to transfer into 4 year institutions (early group, we estimate 9am to 10:30am). Many of these students will also be seeking summer employment

· 10:30am Auditions for Performers seeking post-baccalaureate training (middle group, we estimate 10:30-12pm). Most of these will also be seeking work.

· 12:00pm Auditions for Performers seeking only work (summer and/or beyond)

· 1:00pm Lunch- provided by KCACTF in the space (box lunches)

· 2:00pm Resume Auditions for Performers seeking only work (summer and/or beyond) (last group of the day, we estimate until 6:30pm).

· 8pm Callbacks. We will have a number of rooms set aside for these callbacks, available on a first come, first served basis. We anticipate we will not be able to accommodate everyone with their own room, and hope that some of you might share, or get creative in your use of time and space for your callbacks.

We anticipate our largest grouping will be Performers seeking summer work, but we will have more specific times for each aforementioned category closer to festival. Most information will be gathered from those auditioning digitally and distributed to you at the festival. Students are encouraged to bring quality headshots, resumes and portfolio materials to their callbacks and interviews.

LOCATION: Auditions and Interviews will be held in the Embassy Suites Downtown Denver Convention rooms. The hotel is pretty booked, but still has spaces, fairly pricey right now. There are numerous other hotels in the area that might offer better rates if budgets are tight. Hotels.com, Expedia.com, etc. are all good sources.

Region VII will provide:

§ Photo/Resume/Next Step Application for each Performance candidate (in Binder)

§ Accompanist for those performers that are singing

§ We will do our best to provide space for your callbacks, but please understand you may have to use a hotel room, lobby or find a coffee shop as we have considerable demand for space at the festival

§ Lunch for those auditioning Performers

§ Lunch for those doing DTM Interviews

What we need from you:

1. Please answer the questions below and (reply) return it to:

2. smithc1@gonzaga.edu (PLEASE put “Next Step” in the subject line)

Upon receipt of your form, we will send you more information on the festival, housing, audition format, etc.

Thank you so much for your time and consideration. Feel free to contact either of us with any questions or concerns and we really do hope to see you in Denver making connections with our talented students from around the region. Please feel free to forward to any other companies that might be interested in attending. More information about our organization, the Festival and Next Step can be found here: http://kcactf7.org/