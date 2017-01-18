Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Positions at Curious Theatre Company

Posted by gshanstrom on 18 Jan 2017 / 0 Comment


Part-Time Production Manager – Curious Theatre Company

Curious Theatre Company (AEA SPT3, Denver, CO) seeks part-time Production Manager to join our staff as soon as possible. The Production Manager will be a liaison between administrative operations and production operations to maintain the mission of Curious Theatre Company. The primary role of the Production Manager shall be to support the Producing Artistic Director (PAD) and Curious Theatre Company in producing all performances, special projects and events, and activities. The Production Manager shall maintain all communications and scheduling related to producing all events.

This position is a minimum of 20 hours/week with some flexibility for additional hours as needed desirable. Salary will be based on experience.

Send cover letter, resume, salary requirements, and references to Chip Walton, Producing Artistic Director at chip@curioustheatre.org. No calls, please. Applications accepted until position is filled and interviews will begin immediately. Curious Theatre Company is an equal opportunity employer and diverse applicants are encouraged to apply.
Run Crew

Curious hires run crew positions on a show-by-show basis. Our run crew work as dressers, scenic movers, and properties coordinators. Please email Chip Walton at chip@curioustheatre.org with your letter of interest and which production runs you are fully available.

Internships

Interns at Curious gain practical experience in arts administration and theatre production. Internships are currently offered in the areas of development, marketing, technical theatre, education, and artistic administration/production management. Curious Theatre Company internships are unpaid.

The duration of the internships may vary by department. Candidates should be actively pursuing the field of specialty or a relevant field of study. Individuals should be ambitious and driven, outgoing and personable, and possess excellent skills in writing and communication.

To apply: email a cover letter with your particular interests, a copy of your current resume and three references to Katie Maltais at katie@curioustheatre.org.


