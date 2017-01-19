Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


February 18 – Rock of Aging / Firehouse Theater

Posted by gshanstrom on 19 Jan 2017 / 0 Comment


Firehouse Theater
ROCK OF AGING – Auditions
Auditions for “Rock of Aging”, a parody/revue of the music of the 60’s and 70’s.
By Deborah Montgomery
Firehouse Theater Company located at The John Hand Theater.
Director: Lorraine Scott
Musical Director: Trent Hines
Music arranged by Eric Weinstein
Audition date Saturday, February 18, callbacks February 19

Performance dates: June 17 – July 17 (Friday/Saturday evenings, Sunday matinee)
Rehearsals will begin May 1 and may run Monday-Thursday each week.

Synopsis: All three main characters are aging, formerly rock and roll prototypes of the 60’s/70’s. They started their careers in their 20’s during the height of the love and peace revolution. They embody and reflect every common, unknown baby boomer’s experience with the aging process. NOTE: The characters of Ricki and Tina have been pre-cast.

NEEDED: 1 Leading Performer – Willy. Age 50’s-60’s. In genre of Sam Cooke, Jimmy Hendrick, Joe Cocker, etc. Loveable, easy going, jolly and charming. Tenor/baritone.
3 Back-up Singers. Ages 20’30’s. Young energetic singers who love to move and groove to the 60’s/70’s. 2 Females, 1 Male. 1 1st soprano, 1 2nd soprano, 1 alto/tenor.
Please prepare one pop rock song of your choice and sign-up for a ten minute slot.
Any questions call 303 562-3232.

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080e4baaac2da57-rock


