Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Foothills Theatre Company Adult Acting Classes

Posted by gshanstrom on 19 Jan 2017 / 0 Comment


  • Foothills Theatre Company Adult Acting Classes

Professional quality adult acting classes at recreation prices. Foothills Theatre Company partners with Foothills Parks & Recreation District to offer affordable adult acting class that include scene study, monologue and audition prep. www.ifoothills.org/ftc


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Jan
    19
    Thu
    2017
    all-day Waiting for Obama/ A Staged Read...
    Waiting for Obama/ A Staged Read...
    Jan 19 all-day
    WAITING FOR OBAMA A STAGED READING AND PARTY 7 p.m. Thursday, January 19, at The Edge Theatre John Moore’s timely play introduces a Colorado Springs family that has been deeply touched by gun violence and[...]
    Jan
    20
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Disney’s Beauty and the Beast/P...
    *Disney’s Beauty and the Beast/P...
    Jan 20 all-day
    Parker Arts and Inspire Creative Disney’s Beauty and the Beast January 20 – February 12 Be Our Guest! The Academy Award-winning film comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairytale.[...]
    all-day *Myth / Aurora Fox
    *Myth / Aurora Fox
    Jan 20 all-day
    Myth (World Premiere) by Charles Wefso In the Aurora Fox Studio Theatre January 20th – February 19th, 2017 Jason’s small campfire and videocamera strain to penetrate the darkness of the remote woods outside of Yellow[...]
    Jan
    26
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *Red Hot and Cole / Cherry Creek...
    *Red Hot and Cole / Cherry Creek...
    Jan 26 all-day
    Cherry Creek Theatre Company presents Red Hot and Cole Music by Cole Porter, Conceived by Randy Strawderman Written by James Bianchi, Muriel McAuley and Randy Strawderman Directed & Choreographed by Piper Arpan Music Director Susan Draus[...]
    all-day *SCRIPTprov/The Avenue Theater
    *SCRIPTprov/The Avenue Theater
    Jan 26 all-day
    SCRIPTprov™ January 26 SCRIPTprov™ will be featured in the Avenue Theaters 2016-2017 season as part of an unprecedented partnership. This award winning show which has been described as a “wonderful surprise” and “redefining the rules”[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado