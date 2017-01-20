Performance Now Theatre Company

Announces Auditions for

THE WEDDING SINGER

Directed by Seth Caikowski

Music Direction by Jason Tyler Vaughn

Choreographed by Kelly Van Oosbree

Produced by Ken Goodwin

Artistic Director: Alisa Metcalf

AUDITION DATES:

Friday, February 3, 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Saturday, February 4, 1:00 – 8:00pm

Callbacks will be Sunday, February 5, 6:00pm – 10:00pm

AUDITION LOCATION:

Little Theatre Culture Center, 9142 W. Ken Caryl Ave., Littleton, CO 80127

(Located in the strip mall at Ken Caryl Ave at Garrison)

***Do NOT use your i-Phone or Google Maps for directions. Use mapquest.com!!***

(Please do not call Little Theatre)

PERFORMANCE DATES:

June 9-25 at the Lakewood Cultural Center (Wadsworth & Alameda)

Fridays – 7:30 pm (6:00 call)

Saturdays – 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm (12:30 & 6:00 calls)

Sundays – 2:00 pm (12:30 call)

We reserve the option to add possible performances – Thursdays, June 15 and 22 at 7:30pm

TECH WEEK:

June 5-8 at the Lakewood Cultural Center; 6:00-10:00 p.m.

SYNOPSIS: Based on the Motion Picture starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. It’s the ’80s. Robbie Hart lives in his grandmother’s basement in New Jersey and sings in a wedding band. His dreams of being a singer/songwriter are long gone, replaced now by a burning desire to find the right girl and settle down. When his fiancée leaves him standing at the altar, he becomes a wedding planner’s worst nightmare, taking out his bitterness on stage until his eye and heart turn to a new friend, Julia, but she’s engaged to a wealthy Wall Street broker.

SEEKING:

Seeking a diverse cast of strong actor/singers/dancers for various roles in this upcoming production. All roles are available. Please see role descriptions below.

PREPARE:

* 16 – 32 bars of a musical theatre song in the style of the show

* No monologues

BRING:

* Sheet music; an accompanist will be provided.

* Headshot, resume, and list of conflicts.

REHEARSALS:

All rehearsals will take place in the Littleton/Highlands Ranch area.

Rehearsals will begin Saturday, April 15

Rehearsals will be held primarily on weekends (Saturday and Sunday afternoons, 1:00 – 6:00).

There will be some weeknight rehearsals TBD.

Not all actors are called to every rehearsal.

Actors are paid a $150 stipend.

Your commitment to this show extends until the end of strike, following the last performance. If you are not present at the end of strike, you forfeit your stipend.

CASTING:

Robbie Hart

*Ideally a guitar player*. You do not need to be a master guitar player, but knowing how to play some and having the ability to learn is a plus! The lead singer of a band. Handsome and charismatic.

A truly ‘nice’ guy that has the classic lead singer aura and personality. Also a bit of a dreamer. In love with love until Linda leaves him at the altar and breaks his heart.

Age: 25 to 35

Sammy

The bass/gutair player in the wedding band and one of Robbie’s best friends. A total guy’s guy, but beneath his pretending to love being a bachelor he is actually in love with Holly.

Age: 25 to 35

George

The wedding band’s keyboardist and one of Robbie’s best friends. He is sensitive and somewhat flamboyant. The foil to Sammy’s super guy attitude.

Age: 25 to 35

Julia Sullivan

Waitress. The pretty “girl next door” in looks and personality. Engaged to Glen but falls in love with Robbie and is conflicted as to who to choose. Empathetic, caring, and brave.

Age: 25 to 35

Holly

Julia’s cousin. Sexually promiscuous and always up for a good time, but wants to be loved and is looking for romantic fulfillment in all the wrong places. She is in love with Sammy.

Age: 25 to 35

Glen Guglia

Julia’s fiancé. A Wall Street broker. He is rich, shallow, and materialistic. Constantly tries to buy Julia’s love with money. He is a bit of a womanizer.

Age: 30 to 45

Rosie

Robbie’s grandmother who raised him. Motherly but adventurous and always trying to remain “hip” despite her age.

Age: 60 to 80

Linda

Robbie’s fiancé who leaves him at the altar. Keeps Robbie around as a back-up plan. Is more in love with the idea of Robbie being a rock star than she actually is

with Robbie.

Age: 20 to 30

Ensemble

Various characters roles and solos throughout the show.

Couples (Harold & Debbie, Shane & Donatella, Crystal & Mookie); Wedding

Guests; Stockbrokers; Impersonators

HOW TO RESERVE AN AUDITION SLOT

Go to our website at www.performancenow.org

Click on the “Audition” button in the upper right corner

Click on the link that says Schedule your audition online!

***(Important! Please note that the calendar is Mon-Sun)***

Go to “January”

Click on either February 4 or 5.

Click the availability button on the right

Select an audition time

On the lower left side, verify the audition time and select “Continue”

Fill in the required information

Hit “Continue”

You’re done!

You should receive an email confirmation of your scheduled audition from auditionconfirmation@performancenow.org. Please remember your audition time.

If you need to cancel your audition for any reason, refer to your confirmation email where there is a link to cancel your audition. PLEASE do this as a courtesy to us and the other actors as this will free up your original audition time for someone else.

If you can only audition at a certain time and that time slot is filled, please text (or call) Ken Goodwin at 303.918.1500.

For questions or problems regarding the audition scheduling process, email performancenow@aol.com.

For assistance on the days of auditions, contact 303.918.1500