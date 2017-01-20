Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Enchanted April/Enchanted April (February 9 – February 26)

Posted by gshanstrom on 20 Jan 2017 / 0 Comment


Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center presents:
By Matthew Barber, from the novel by Elizabeth von Arnim

February 9 – 26, 2017

This delightful romantic comedy based on the beloved novel comes to the FAC for the first time, following 500 critically-acclaimed productions worldwide. Feeling lost in the shadows of marriage and post-WWI society, two unhappy London housewives rent a villa in Italy for a ladies-only holiday away – reluctantly recruiting a pair of difficult upper-class women to share the cost and the experience. Together, among the wisteria blossoms and the Mediterranean sunshine, the four women clash — and then begin to bond and bloom — until men once again upset the balance.

The cast includes Heather Lacy, Carley Cornelius (The Game of Love and Chance, Constellations, Venus In Fur, amongst others for THEATREWORKS), Mackenzie Beyer, Billie McBride (Driving Miss Daisy, 4000 Miles, and recipient of DCPA’s 2016 True West Award: Theatre Person of the Year), Kevin Lowry, Logan Ernstthal (Dracula and Of Mice and Men), Karl Brevik, and Jane Fromme.

Enchanted April
30 W Dale St
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
FAC Box Office at 719.634.5583
www.csfineartscenter.org


