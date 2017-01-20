Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsJan20Fri2017all-day *Disney’s Beauty and the Beast/P...*Disney’s Beauty and the Beast/P...Jan 20 all-dayParker Arts and Inspire Creative Disney’s Beauty and the Beast January 20 – February 12 Be Our Guest! The Academy Award-winning film comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairytale.[...]all-day *Myth / Aurora Fox*Myth / Aurora FoxJan 20 all-dayMyth (World Premiere) by Charles Wefso In the Aurora Fox Studio Theatre January 20th – February 19th, 2017 Jason’s small campfire and videocamera strain to penetrate the darkness of the remote woods outside of Yellow[...]Jan26Thu2017all-day *Red Hot and Cole / Cherry Creek...*Red Hot and Cole / Cherry Creek...Jan 26 all-dayCherry Creek Theatre Company presents Red Hot and Cole Music by Cole Porter, Conceived by Randy Strawderman Written by James Bianchi, Muriel McAuley and Randy Strawderman Directed & Choreographed by Piper Arpan Music Director Susan Draus[...]all-day *SCRIPTprov/The Avenue Theater*SCRIPTprov/The Avenue TheaterJan 26 all-daySCRIPTprov™ January 26 SCRIPTprov™ will be featured in the Avenue Theaters 2016-2017 season as part of an unprecedented partnership. This award winning show which has been described as a “wonderful surprise” and “redefining the rules”[...]Jan27Fri2017all-day *Feed: Darkness/Catamounts & Sti...*Feed: Darkness/Catamounts & Sti...Jan 27 all-dayFrom January 27-29, 2017, for a third year in a row, we will collaborate with Still Cellars, a distillery and arthouse, to create FEED: Darkness, which will explore the figurative and literal role of darkness[...]